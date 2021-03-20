Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market is valued approximately at USD 3.40 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.20 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Micro combined heat and power is a technique which generated electricity and heat simultaneously, from the same source of energy, in building or residential spaces. Also, the technology is gaining popularity owing to their productivity and efficiency, it can significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions. The Micro Combined Heat & Power are used in wide range of commercial applications as well as residential applications. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing demand for autonomous electricity and heat generation along with the government programs to promote the penetration of micro CHP. For Instance: As per National Institute of Building Sciences, till 2016, the Institute has installed approx. 4300 Combined Heat and Power plants (CHP) across United States and. As micro CHP plants offers potential to reduce greenhouse gas emission such as sulphur dioxide, carbon dioxide, volatile organic particles and others. However, high prices of micro CHP units impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the fluctuating prices of traditional fuel used for heat and power generation and increasing awareness of the impact of human activities on the environment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honda Power

BDR Thermea Group

Viessmann Group

Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Vaillant Group

Ener-G Cogen International

Ceres Power Holdings PLC

Qnergy

Topsoe Fuel Cell

Whisper Tech Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Engine-Based

Fuel Cell-Based

By Technology:

Internal Combustion Engine

PEMFC

Rankine Cycle Engine

Stirling Engine

SOFC

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Technology , 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Dynamics

3.1. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Engine-Based

5.4.2. Fuel Cell-Based

Chapter 6. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Internal Combustion Engine

6.4.2. PEMFC

6.4.3. Rankine Cycle Engine

6.4.4. Stirling Engine

6.4.5. SOFC

Chapter 7. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Residential

7.4.2. Commercial

Chapter 8. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.2.1. U.S. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Application Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.3. Europe Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.3.2. Germany Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.4.2. India Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.4.3. Japan Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.5. Latin America Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.5.2. Mexico Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

8.6. Rest of The World Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Honda Power

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. BDR Thermea Group

9.2.3. Viessmann Group

9.2.4. Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

9.2.5. Vaillant Group

9.2.6. Ener-G Cogen International

9.2.7. Ceres Power Holdings PLC

9.2.8. Qnergy

9.2.9. Topsoe Fuel Cell

9.2.10. Whisper Tech Limited

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

