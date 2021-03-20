Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market is valued approximately at USD 3.40 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.20 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Micro combined heat and power is a technique which generated electricity and heat simultaneously, from the same source of energy, in building or residential spaces. Also, the technology is gaining popularity owing to their productivity and efficiency, it can significantly lower carbon dioxide emissions. The Micro Combined Heat & Power are used in wide range of commercial applications as well as residential applications. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing demand for autonomous electricity and heat generation along with the government programs to promote the penetration of micro CHP. For Instance: As per National Institute of Building Sciences, till 2016, the Institute has installed approx. 4300 Combined Heat and Power plants (CHP) across United States and. As micro CHP plants offers potential to reduce greenhouse gas emission such as sulphur dioxide, carbon dioxide, volatile organic particles and others. However, high prices of micro CHP units impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the fluctuating prices of traditional fuel used for heat and power generation and increasing awareness of the impact of human activities on the environment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Honda Power
BDR Thermea Group
Viessmann Group
Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
Vaillant Group
Ener-G Cogen International
Ceres Power Holdings PLC
Qnergy
Topsoe Fuel Cell
Whisper Tech Limited
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Engine-Based
Fuel Cell-Based
By Technology:
Internal Combustion Engine
PEMFC
Rankine Cycle Engine
Stirling Engine
SOFC
By Application:
Residential
Commercial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Technology , 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Dynamics
3.1. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Engine-Based
5.4.2. Fuel Cell-Based
Chapter 6. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Technology
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Internal Combustion Engine
6.4.2. PEMFC
6.4.3. Rankine Cycle Engine
6.4.4. Stirling Engine
6.4.5. SOFC
Chapter 7. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, by Application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Residential
7.4.2. Commercial
Chapter 8. Global Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, Regional Analysis
8.1. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market, Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.2.1. U.S. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
8.2.1.2. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
8.2.1.3. Application Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
8.2.2. Canada Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.3. Europe Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Snapshot
8.3.1. U.K. Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.3.2. Germany Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.3.3. Rest of Europe Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.4. Asia-Pacific Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Snapshot
8.4.1. China Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.4.2. India Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.4.3. Japan Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.5. Latin America Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market Snapshot
8.5.1. Brazil Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.5.2. Mexico Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
8.6. Rest of The World Micro Combined Heat & Power (Micro CHP) Market
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. Honda Power
9.2.1.1. Key Information
9.2.1.2. Overview
9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2.1.4. Product Summary
9.2.1.5. Recent Developments
9.2.2. BDR Thermea Group
9.2.3. Viessmann Group
9.2.4. Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.
9.2.5. Vaillant Group
9.2.6. Ener-G Cogen International
9.2.7. Ceres Power Holdings PLC
9.2.8. Qnergy
9.2.9. Topsoe Fuel Cell
9.2.10. Whisper Tech Limited
Chapter 10. Research Process
10.1. Research Process
10.1.1. Data Mining
10.1.2. Analysis
10.1.3. Market Estimation
10.1.4. Validation
10.1.5. Publishing
10.2. Research Attributes
10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET
TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET
TABLE 3. GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET, REPORT SCOPE
TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED
TABLE 6. GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 7. GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 8. GLOBAL MICRO COMBINED HEAT & POWER (MICRO CHP) MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
….. continued
