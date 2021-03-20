Global Automotive Finance Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Automotive Finance market is valued approximately at USD 206.39 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An Automotive Finance refers to the financial services that is provided by original equipment manufacturers, banks and financial institutes etc. to the customer for purchasing vehicle without paying a lump sum payment to the dealership. It is an agreement between the finance provider and customer where customer buy vehicle and agrees to pay the amount financed with the interest charge over the borrowed period in installments. The rapid digitalization and increasing adoption of e-commerce business platforms are the factors driving the growth of market over the forecast years. As for getting quick and hassle-free finance for new and old vehicles, customer prefer online platforms to obtain loan by avoiding timely and complex manual finance process. Also, customer prefer financial provider over online platform to get easy data-driven consulting services and it helps in determining suitable vehicle coupled with financial schemes those are best suited as per customer requirement. Additionally, rise in demand for Electric vehicle and the integration of blockchain with auto financing is an opportunity for the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high competition within the industry deter the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Finance market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the largest share in the global automotive finance market due to the rapid digitalization and increase in adoption of e-commerce. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global automotive finance due to the rising favorable government initiative in key economies such as India, China and Japan.

Market player included in this report are:

Ally Financial

Bank of America

Capital One

Chase Auto Finance

Daimler Financial Services

Ford Motor Credit Company

GM Financial Inc.

Hitachi Capital

Toyota Financial Services

Volkswagen Financial Services

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Provider Type:

Banks

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Other Financial Institutions

By Finance Type:

Direct

Indirect

By Purpose Type:

Loan

Leasing

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial vehicle

Passenger vehicle

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Finance Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Finance Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Finance Market, by Provider Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Finance Market, by Finance Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Finance Market, by Purpose Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Automotive Finance Market, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Finance Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Finance Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Finance Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Finance Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Finance Market, by Provider Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Finance Market by Provider Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Finance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Provider Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Finance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Banks

5.4.2. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

5.4.3. Other Financial Institutions

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Finance Market, by Finance Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Finance Market by Finance Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Finance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Finance Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Finance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Direct

6.4.2. Indirect

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Finance Market, by Purpose Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Finance Market by Purpose Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Finance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Purpose Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive Finance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Loan

7.4.2. Leasing

7.4.3. Others

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Finance Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Automotive Finance Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Automotive Finance Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Automotive Finance Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Commercial vehicle

8.4.2. Passenger vehicle

Chapter 9. Global Automotive Finance Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Automotive Finance Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Automotive Finance Market

9.2.1. U.S. Automotive Finance Market

9.2.1.1. Provider Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Finance Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Purpose Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Automotive Finance Market

9.3. Europe Automotive Finance Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Automotive Finance Market

9.3.2. Germany Automotive Finance Market

9.3.3. Rest of Europe Automotive Finance Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Finance Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Automotive Finance Market

9.4.2. India Automotive Finance Market

9.4.3. Japan Automotive Finance Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Finance Market

9.5. Latin America Automotive Finance Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Automotive Finance Market

9.5.2. Mexico Automotive Finance Market

9.6. Rest of The World Automotive Finance Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Ally Financial

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Bank of America

10.2.3. Capital One

10.2.4. Chase Auto Finance

10.2.5. Daimler Financial Services

10.2.6. Ford Motor Credit Company

10.2.7. GM Financial Inc.

10.2.8. Hitachi Capital

10.2.9. Toyota Financial Services

10.2.10. Volkswagen Financial Services

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PROVIDER TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY FINANCE TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PURPOSE TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY VEHICLE TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE FINANCE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

