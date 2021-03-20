Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market is valued approximately at USD 425 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The cannabis plant is usually known as hemp, but this term is primarily used to refer to only the forms of cannabis that are developed for use of non-drug. From the past decades, it has been used to produce hemp seeds, hemp leaves, hemp fiber, and oil for use as juices and vegetables, or even in therapeutic purposes as a recreational drug. Nowadays, cannabis foods & beverages is becoming more popular due to a broad range of health benefits that include from treating insomnia, to anxiety, seizures, inflammation and chronic pain. There are more than 100 distinct types of cannabinoids are available among which tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) are the two most popular types of cannabis. Legalizing of recreational or medical cannabis in various countries, escalating demand of cannabis based wellness drink, along with rising disposable income of the consumers and improving living standards are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in Canada, the government has legalized the use of cannabis among adults in 2018 and is criticized to legalize cannabis fortified edibles by October 2019. Also, cannabis has been made legal across most of the countries of South and Central America, as well as Africa. Australia has also legalized the use of cannabis for medicinal purpose, and New Zealand is likely to legalize both medicinal purpose and use of cannabis for adults by 2020. This in turn is highly motivating the healthcare manufacturers to use cannabis in medicine and therapeutic drugs all over the world. However, volatility prices of raw materials and supply shortage of high quality cannabis in numerous countries are the major factor constraining the growth of global cannabis food & beverage market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the lifting of bans on consumption of cannabis in the production of food and beverages followed by the growth of food & beverage sector in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Natural Extractions

Dixie Brands Inc.

New Age Beverages Corporations

Coalition Brewing

Beverages Trade Network

Lagunitas

General Cannabis Corp.

The Supreme Cannabis Company

Koios Beverage Corp.

The Alkaline Water Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Bakery Products

Chocolate

Cereal Bars

Candy

Beverages

Ice Cream

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Mass Merchandisers

Specialty Store

Online Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Cannabis Food & Beverage Market, by Product Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Cannabis Food & Beverage Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Cannabis Food & Beverage Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market Dynamics

3.1. Cannabis Food & Beverage Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market, by Product Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market by Product Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Cannabis Food & Beverage Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Bakery Products

5.4.2. Chocolate

5.4.3. Cereal Bars

5.4.4. Candy

5.4.5. Beverages

5.4.6. Ice Cream

5.4.7. Others

Chapter 6. Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market by Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Cannabis Food & Beverage Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Mass Merchandisers

6.4.2. Specialty Store

6.4.3. Online Stores

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Cannabis Food & Beverage Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Cannabis Food & Beverage Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.2.1. U.S. Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.2.1.1. Product Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.3. Europe Cannabis Food & Beverage Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.3.2. Germany Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Cannabis Food & Beverage Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.4.2. India Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.4.3. Japan Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.5. Latin America Cannabis Food & Beverage Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.5.2. Mexico Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

7.6. Rest of the World Cannabis Food & Beverage Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Natural Extractions

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Dixie Brands Inc.

8.2.3. New Age Beverages Corporations

8.2.4. Coalition Brewing

8.2.5. Beverages Trade Network

8.2.6. Lagunitas

8.2.7. General Cannabis Corp.

8.2.8. The Supreme Cannabis Company

8.2.9. Koios Beverage Corp.

8.2.10. The Alkaline Water Company

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT TYPE 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 17. U.S. CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 18. U.S. CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 19. U.S. CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 20. CANADA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 21. CANADA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 22. CANADA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 23. UK CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 24. UK CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 25. UK CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 26. GERMANY CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 27. GERMANY CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 28. GERMANY CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 29. ROE CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 30. ROE CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 31. ROE CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 32. CHINA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 33. CHINA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 34. CHINA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 35. INDIA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 36. INDIA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 37. INDIA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 38. JAPAN CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 39. JAPAN CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 40. JAPAN CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 41. ROAPAC CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 42. ROAPAC CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 43. ROAPAC CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 44. BRAZIL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 45. BRAZIL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 46. BRAZIL CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 47. MEXICO CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 48. MEXICO CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 49. MEXICO CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 50. ROLA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 51. ROLA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 52. ROLA CANNABIS FOOD & BEVERAGE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

….. continued

