Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market is valued approximately USD 13.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers and performance enhancers are described as the drugs or chemicals that benefit animals in growing faster through digesting their food stuff more effectively, gaining maximum benefit out of it and allowing the animals to grow to be strong and healthy. These chemicals help the animals to gain more fat and weight resulting in more flesh production. Rising meat consumption across the globe is projected to boost the global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market. According to World Health Organization, the per capita consumption of meat is expected to reach 45.3 kg/year in 2030 from 36.4 kg/year in 1997-99. As per Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development, world poultry meat consumption in 2010 was about 12.822 kg/capita that increased to 13.860 kg/capita in 2017. Apart from this, rapid growing population is increasing the demand for food from different sources including animal sources. This is projected to fuel the demand for Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market. Further, these chemicals also protect the animal from various sorts of microbial and bacterial disease. According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, about 75% of all emerging infectious diseases those are affecting human are animal origin. Further, about 60% of all human pathogens are zoonotic. Growing apprehensions regarding animal epidemics and awareness concerning animal health is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, stringent rules and regulations regarding use of Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers in some countries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rising domestic livestock coupled with technological advancements in animal growth production. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, government efforts to encourage animal producers, presence of many prominent animal producer would create lucrative growth prospects for the Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cargill, Inc.

Royal DSM N.V.

Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Alltech, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Vetoquinol

Bupo Animal Health

Chr. Hansen

Novus International, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Antibiotic Growth Promoters

Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters

By Animal Type:

Poultry

Swine

Livestock

Aquaculture

Other Animals

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, by Animal Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Dynamics

3.1. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Antibiotic Growth Promoters

5.4.2. Non-antibiotic Growth Promoters

Chapter 6. Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, by Animal Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market by Animal Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Animal Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Poultry

6.4.2. Swine

6.4.3. Livestock

6.4.4. Aquaculture

6.4.5. Other Animals

Chapter 7. Global Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.2.1. U.S. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Animal Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.3. Europe Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.3.2. Germany Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.4.2. India Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.4.3. Japan Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.5. Latin America Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.5.2. Mexico Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

7.6. Rest of The World Animal Growth Promoters and Performance Enhancers Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Cargill, Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Royal DSM N.V.

8.2.3. Elanco Animal Health Inc.

8.2.4. Merck & Co., Inc.

8.2.5. Alltech, Inc.

8.2.6. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

8.2.7. Vetoquinol

8.2.8. Bupo Animal Health

8.2.9. Chr. Hansen

8.2.10. Novus International, Inc.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY ANIMAL TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. U.S. ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. CANADA ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. UK ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. UK ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 27. UK ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 28. GERMANY ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 29. GERMANY ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 30. GERMANY ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 31. ROE ANIMAL GROWTH PROMOTERS AND PERFORMANCE ENHANCERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

