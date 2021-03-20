Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market is valued approximately at USD 15.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.30 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. The infant formula ingredient products are comprised of purified cow’s milk as a protein source, a blend of vegetable oils as a fat source, lactose as a carbohydrate source, a vitamin-mineral mix, and other ingredients based on the manufacturing processes. These ingredients are recognized as safe and are used for the infants from the birth to 12 months. Significant growth has been observed in the market owing to the inability of mothers to lactate coupled with rise in the number of women joining the workforce after childbirth. Infant formula ingredient is manufactured for nourishing babies and infants usually within the age of 12 months. Thus, rise in the infant population is further contributing towards market growth. Furthermore, innovations in the infant formula ingredients coupled with rising demand for dairy nutrition ingredients is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, shifting consumer preference for plant based infant formula ingredient impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Infant Formula Ingredients market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and promptness & affordability of urgent care services coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as urbanization, expanding sales of infant formula, high birth rate would create lucrative growth prospects for the Infant Formula Ingredients market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arla Foods Amba

Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Carbery Food Ingredients Limited

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Aarhuskarlshamn AB

Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

BASF SE

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Carbohydrates

Fats & Oils

Proteins

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics

Others

By Source:

Cow Milk

Soy

Protein hydrolysates

Others

By Application:

Growing-Up Milk (Infants over 12 months)

Standard Infant Formula (0–6-month-old infants)

Follow-On Formula (6–12 -month-old infants)

Specialty Formula

By Form:

Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

