Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market is valued approximately at USD 8.73 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Retina is a thin membranous lining at the back of the eye. It is a light sensitive nerve tissue on which the images focused and converted into electrical impulses which are carried to the brain via optic nerve. Retinal disorders affect the important tissues of the eye and can even cause temporary to permanent blindness. According to World Health Organization 2019, over 295 million people are visually impaired worldwide of which 39 million are blind. Further, retinal diseases are the most common cause of childhood blindness across the globe. Some of these children are blinded by inherited retinal diseases (IRD) like retinitis pigmentosa (incurable) while many of them can have retinopathy of prematurity (curable). Growing retinal diseases worldwide calls for the need of affordable and effective treatment alternatives which in turn will drive the global retinal disorder treatment market. Also, technical advancements, new product launches, collaborations and other strategies being executed by the major players is anticipated to provide low cost and effective retinal disorder treatment and hence fuel the market growth. Moreover, government and other nonprofit organizations are increasing spending on the treatment of retinal disorder treatments. For instance, The Foundation Fighting Blindness, a nonprofit organization established on 1971, is leading a collaborative effort among scientists, patients, their families and the commercial sector to propel the development of preventions, treatments, and cures for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). Therefore, rising awareness, collaborative efforts and initiatives by the key players are the factors likely to create growth opportunities to the retinal disorder treatment market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of key market players in the region. Also, increasing prevalence of retinal disorders is expected to fuel the regional growth. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising awareness about early diagnosis, high unmet clinical needs and availability of effective treatment methods are responsible for the high CAGR of the region over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Pfizer, Inc.

Allergan plc

Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

Bayer AG

Graybug Vision, Inc.

Novartis AG

Acucela Inc. (Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Disease Indication:

Macular Degeneration

Diabetic Retinopathy

Diabetic Macular Edema

Others (Retinal Vein Occlusion, etc.)

By Therapeutic Class:

Anti-VEGF Agents

Others (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, etc.)

By Dosage Form:

Gels

Eye Solutions

Capsules & Tablets

Eye Drops

Ointments

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Disease Indication, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Therapeutic Class, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Dosage Form, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Dynamics

3.1. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Disease Indication

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market by Disease Indication, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Disease Indication 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Macular Degeneration

5.4.2. Diabetic Retinopathy

5.4.3. Diabetic Macular Edema

5.4.4. Others (Retinal Vein Occlusion, etc.)

Chapter 6. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Therapeutic Class

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market by Therapeutic Class, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Therapeutic Class, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Anti-VEGF Agents

6.4.2. Others (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, etc.)

Chapter 7. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Dosage Form

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market by Dosage Form, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Dosage Form, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Gels

7.4.2. Eye Solutions

7.4.3. Capsules & Tablets

7.4.4. Eye Drops

7.4.5. Ointments

Chapter 8. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market by Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies

8.4.2. Retail Pharmacies

8.4.3. Online Sales

Chapter 9. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.2.1. U.S. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.2.1.1. Disease Indication breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Therapeutic Class breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Dosage Form breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.3. Europe Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.3.2. Germany Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.3.3. Rest of Europe Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.4.2. India Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.4.3. Japan Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.5. Latin America Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.5.2. Mexico Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

9.6. Rest of The World Retinal Disorder Treatment Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Sensor Type Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

10.2.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.2.4. Pfizer, Inc.

10.2.5. Allergan plc

10.2.6. Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)

10.2.7. Bayer AG

….. continued

