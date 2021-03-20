Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market is valued approximately at USD 8.73 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.10% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Retina is a thin membranous lining at the back of the eye. It is a light sensitive nerve tissue on which the images focused and converted into electrical impulses which are carried to the brain via optic nerve. Retinal disorders affect the important tissues of the eye and can even cause temporary to permanent blindness. According to World Health Organization 2019, over 295 million people are visually impaired worldwide of which 39 million are blind. Further, retinal diseases are the most common cause of childhood blindness across the globe. Some of these children are blinded by inherited retinal diseases (IRD) like retinitis pigmentosa (incurable) while many of them can have retinopathy of prematurity (curable). Growing retinal diseases worldwide calls for the need of affordable and effective treatment alternatives which in turn will drive the global retinal disorder treatment market. Also, technical advancements, new product launches, collaborations and other strategies being executed by the major players is anticipated to provide low cost and effective retinal disorder treatment and hence fuel the market growth. Moreover, government and other nonprofit organizations are increasing spending on the treatment of retinal disorder treatments. For instance, The Foundation Fighting Blindness, a nonprofit organization established on 1971, is leading a collaborative effort among scientists, patients, their families and the commercial sector to propel the development of preventions, treatments, and cures for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). Therefore, rising awareness, collaborative efforts and initiatives by the key players are the factors likely to create growth opportunities to the retinal disorder treatment market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of key market players in the region. Also, increasing prevalence of retinal disorders is expected to fuel the regional growth. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising awareness about early diagnosis, high unmet clinical needs and availability of effective treatment methods are responsible for the high CAGR of the region over the forecast period.
Major market player included in this report are:
Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Pfizer, Inc.
Allergan plc
Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)
Bayer AG
Graybug Vision, Inc.
Novartis AG
Acucela Inc. (Kubota Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd.)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Disease Indication:
Macular Degeneration
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diabetic Macular Edema
Others (Retinal Vein Occlusion, etc.)
By Therapeutic Class:
Anti-VEGF Agents
Others (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, etc.)
By Dosage Form:
Gels
Eye Solutions
Capsules & Tablets
Eye Drops
Ointments
By Distribution Channel:
Hospital Pharmacies
Retail Pharmacies
Online Sales
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Disease Indication, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Therapeutic Class, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Dosage Form, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Dynamics
3.1. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Disease Indication
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market by Disease Indication, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Disease Indication 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Macular Degeneration
5.4.2. Diabetic Retinopathy
5.4.3. Diabetic Macular Edema
5.4.4. Others (Retinal Vein Occlusion, etc.)
Chapter 6. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Therapeutic Class
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market by Therapeutic Class, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Therapeutic Class, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Anti-VEGF Agents
6.4.2. Others (Anti-inflammatory Drugs, etc.)
Chapter 7. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Dosage Form
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market by Dosage Form, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Dosage Form, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Gels
7.4.2. Eye Solutions
7.4.3. Capsules & Tablets
7.4.4. Eye Drops
7.4.5. Ointments
Chapter 8. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market by Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.4. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Hospital Pharmacies
8.4.2. Retail Pharmacies
8.4.3. Online Sales
Chapter 9. Global Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Regional Analysis
9.1. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market, Regional Market Snapshot
9.2. North America Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.2.1. U.S. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.2.1.1. Disease Indication breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.2. Therapeutic Class breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.3. Dosage Form breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.4. Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.2. Canada Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.3. Europe Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Snapshot
9.3.1. U.K. Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.3.2. Germany Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.3.3. Rest of Europe Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.4. Asia-Pacific Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Snapshot
9.4.1. China Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.4.2. India Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.4.3. Japan Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.5. Latin America Retinal Disorder Treatment Market Snapshot
9.5.1. Brazil Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.5.2. Mexico Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
9.6. Rest of The World Retinal Disorder Treatment Market
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Top Market Strategies
10.2. Company Profiles
10.2.1. Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
10.2.1.1. Key Information
10.2.1.2. Overview
10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)
10.2.1.4. Sensor Type Summary
10.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10.2.2. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
10.2.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
10.2.4. Pfizer, Inc.
10.2.5. Allergan plc
10.2.6. Shire (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited)
10.2.7. Bayer AG
….. continued
