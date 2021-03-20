Global SDN Orchestration Market Size study, by Component (Solutions, Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)), By End User (Cloud Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global SDN Orchestration Market is valued approximately USD 170 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Software defined networking (SDN) orchestration is the process of programming the behavior of network automatically, which enables the network to coordinate smoothly with software and hardware elements in order to support applications and services through spectrum allocated. Network virtualization is an application of SDN that offers a prominent opportunity for hyperscale data centers. Further, as per the source, SDN is a promising approach to offer Network as a service (NaaS) that enables flexible service models and virtual network operators, enterprises with the ability to control Data Centers and their traffic. SDN have the ability to provide network virtualization and automated configuration across the entire network fabric that assist in enabling rapid deployment of new services and end systems with the minimizing of operating cost. Increasing demand for cloud services, server virtualization and data center consolidation is one of the major factors which contribute to the growth of global SDN orchestration market during forecast period. SDN provide flexible way for controlling the network and thus it (SDN) work like a virtualized version of compute and storage. For instance, as per the United States Government Accountability Office, report 2017, agencies had reported closing of 3,125 of the 10,584 total data centers as of November 2015. Data center consolidation enables operating expenditure optimization by optimal usage of database resources and SDN has the potential to revolutionize legacy data centers by providing a flexible way to control the network. Further, advanced service offerings from telecom operatives is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, High concerns regarding security in SDN orchestration impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global SDN Orchestration market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for automation of networks and server virtualization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing R&D investment to develop innovative SDN technologies, increasing number of data centers would create lucrative growth prospects for the SDN Orchestration market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Juniper Networks

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Ciena Corporation

Nokia

Anuta Networks

Qualisystems

Huawei

Cisco Systems

Netcracker

Cenx

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

By End User:

Cloud Service Providers

Telecom Service Providers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global SDN Orchestration Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. SDN Orchestration Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. SDN Orchestration Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. SDN Orchestration Market, by Organization Size, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. SDN Orchestration Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global SDN Orchestration Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global SDN Orchestration Market Dynamics

3.1. SDN Orchestration Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global SDN Orchestration Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global SDN Orchestration Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global SDN Orchestration Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global SDN Orchestration Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. SDN Orchestration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solutions

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global SDN Orchestration Market, by Organization Size

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global SDN Orchestration Market by Organization Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global SDN Orchestration Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organization Size 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. SDN Orchestration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Large Enterprises

6.4.2. Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

Chapter 7. Global SDN Orchestration Market, by End User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global SDN Orchestration Market by End user, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global SDN Orchestration Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. SDN Orchestration Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Cloud Service Providers

7.4.2. Telecom Service Providers

7.4.3. Others

Chapter 8. Global SDN Orchestration Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. SDN Orchestration Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America SDN Orchestration Market

8.2.1. U.S. SDN Orchestration Market

8.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Organization Size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada SDN Orchestration Market

8.3. Europe SDN Orchestration Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. SDN Orchestration Market

8.3.2. Germany SDN Orchestration Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe SDN Orchestration Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific SDN Orchestration Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China SDN Orchestration Market

8.4.2. India SDN Orchestration Market

8.4.3. Japan SDN Orchestration Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific SDN Orchestration Market

8.5. Latin America SDN Orchestration Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil SDN Orchestration Market

8.5.2. Mexico SDN Orchestration Market

8.6. Rest of The World SDN Orchestration Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Juniper Networks

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

9.2.3. Ciena Corporation

9.2.4. Nokia

9.2.5. Anuta Networks

9.2.6. Qualisystems

9.2.7. Huawei

9.2.8. Cisco Systems

9.2.9. Netcracker

9.2.10. Cenx

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL SDN ORCHESTRATION MARKET

……….Continued

