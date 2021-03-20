Global Ultrasound Gel Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Ultrasound Gel market is valued approximately at USD 312.89 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.96% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The global ultrasound gel market is growing prominently due to the less expensive, easy to use and less harmful imaging method of ultrasound than other imaging method. Ultrasound gel offers various benefits to the end-use industries such as hospital, diagnostic centers and clinics, as it acts as a conductive medium in forming tight bond between skin and the probe. The gel is benefited in ultrasound imaging process by helping ultrasound waves to transmit directly to the tissues and parts on where imaging is required. It is composed of propylene glycol and water and doesn’t drip off from body due to its clear, thick and sticky properties. Moreover, efficient application of ultrasound gel in ultrasound therapies related to chronic pains conditioning such as Osteoarthritis, Bursitis, and Sprains etc. accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years. The ultrasound gel is applied on transducer head of ultrasound or skin that help in providing relieve in pain and promote tissue healing. Whereas, rise in healthcare expenditure across the globe is an opportunity for the growth of market. However, cooling effect of ultrasound gel impacts in discomfort of patient when applied to skin hamper the growth of market over the upcoming period 2018-2026.

The regional analysis of global Ultrasound Gel market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in the global ultrasound gel market due to the increase in use of advanced technology in the region. Whereas, Europe is the fastest growing region in the market due to the growing healthcare expenditure along with implementation of ultrasound gel in various fields in the region.

Market player included in this report are:

Parker Laboratories, Inc.

HR Pharmaceuticals

Ultragel Hungary 2000 Kft.

Eco-Med Pharmaceutical Inc.

National Therapy Products Inc.

Phyto Performance Italia S.R.L

Trivitron Healthcare

CHHENNA corporation

Benetechmed

Medvat

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Sterile

Non-sterile

By Product:

Ultrasound Gel

ECG Gel

Obstetric Gel

Others

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic centre

Ambulatory Surgical centre

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Ultrasound Gel Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

