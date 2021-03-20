Global Bone Densitometer Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Bone Densitometer Market is valued approximately at USD 236 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7 % over the forecast period.. Bone Densitometer is the device used to measure accurately the bone density and the mineral content present in the bone. It helps to diagnose clinical conditions like osteoporosis and others. The test is known as bone densitometry which uses small dose of ionizing radiation to take pictures inside the body to measure the bone loss. The main bone densitometer equipment usually consists of a central device, and occasionally an additional peripheral device. Both are referred to as DXA or DEXA equipment. Further, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and rising geriatric population across the globe has led the adoption of Bone Densitometer across the forecast period. Also, with the healthcare expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world and it is expected to fuel the demand for Bone Densitometers. As per International Osteoporosis Foundation in 2017, 44 million women and men of age 50 and older have osteoporosis or low bone mass. That represents 55% of Americans in that age bracket. However, the high cost of the device and negligible awareness among the population will hinder the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Bone Densitometer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing incidence of osteoporosis & other bone-related problems a dries in awareness towards the disease. Also, various collaborative efforts undertaken by various companies in this region to improve their R&D capabilities and maintain high medical standards is to propel the market towards growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing government expenditure on public health in addition to rising consumer awareness regarding effects of the osteoporosis would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bone Densitometer market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare (US)

Hologic, Inc. (US)

OSI Systems, Inc. (US)

Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France)

Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan)

BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel)

Echolight S.P.A (Italy)

Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden)

Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Eurotec Systems S.R.L. (Italy)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

DXA Systems

Peripheral Bone Densitometers

Radiographic absorptiometry scanners

Quantitative ultrasound scanners

By Application:

Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis

Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis

Body Composition Measurement

Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

By End-User:

Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Bone Densitometer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Bone Densitometer Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Bone Densitometer Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Bone Densitometer Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Bone Densitometer Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Bone Densitometer Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Bone Densitometer Market Dynamics

3.1. Bone Densitometer Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Bone Densitometer Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Bone Densitometer Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Bone Densitometer Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Bone Densitometer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Bone Densitometer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Dual X-ray absorptometry (DXA) Systems

5.4.2. Peripheral Bone Densitometers

5.4.2.1. Radiographic absorptiometry scanners

5.4.2.2. Quantitative ultrasound scanners

Chapter 6. Global Bone Densitometer Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Bone Densitometer Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Bone Densitometer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Bone Densitometer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis

6.4.2. Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis

6.4.3. Body Composition Measurement

6.4.4. Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis

Chapter 7. Global Bone Densitometer Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Bone Densitometer Market by End-User , Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Bone Densitometer Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Bone Densitometer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals & Specialty Clinics

7.4.2. Diagnostic & Imaging Centers

7.4.3. Other End Users

Chapter 8. Global Bone Densitometer Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Bone Densitometer Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Bone Densitometer Market

8.2.1. U.S. Bone Densitometer Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Bone Densitometer Market

8.3. Europe Bone Densitometer Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Bone Densitometer Market

8.3.2. Rest of Europe Bone Densitometer Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Bone Densitometer Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Bone Densitometer Market

8.4.2. India Bone Densitometer Market

8.4.3. Japan Bone Densitometer Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Bone Densitometer Market

8.5. Latin America Bone Densitometer Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Bone Densitometer Market

8.5.2. Mexico Bone Densitometer Market

8.6. Rest of The World Bone Densitometer Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. GE Healthcare (US)

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Hologic, Inc. (US)

9.2.3. OSI Systems, Inc. (US)

9.2.4. Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France)

9.2.5. Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan)

9.2.6. BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel)

9.2.7. Echolight S.P.A (Italy)

9.2.8. Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden)

9.2.9. Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

9.2.10. Eurotec Systems S.R.L. (Italy)

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL BONE DENSITOMETER MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL BONE DENSITOMETER MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL BONE DENSITOMETER MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL BONE DENSITOMETER MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL BONE DENSITOMETER MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

