Global Bone Densitometer Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Bone Densitometer Market is valued approximately at USD 236 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.7 % over the forecast period.. Bone Densitometer is the device used to measure accurately the bone density and the mineral content present in the bone. It helps to diagnose clinical conditions like osteoporosis and others. The test is known as bone densitometry which uses small dose of ionizing radiation to take pictures inside the body to measure the bone loss. The main bone densitometer equipment usually consists of a central device, and occasionally an additional peripheral device. Both are referred to as DXA or DEXA equipment. Further, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and rising geriatric population across the globe has led the adoption of Bone Densitometer across the forecast period. Also, with the healthcare expenditure increasing at a substantial rate across the world and it is expected to fuel the demand for Bone Densitometers. As per International Osteoporosis Foundation in 2017, 44 million women and men of age 50 and older have osteoporosis or low bone mass. That represents 55% of Americans in that age bracket. However, the high cost of the device and negligible awareness among the population will hinder the market growth.
The regional analysis of global Bone Densitometer market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing incidence of osteoporosis & other bone-related problems a dries in awareness towards the disease. Also, various collaborative efforts undertaken by various companies in this region to improve their R&D capabilities and maintain high medical standards is to propel the market towards growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with increasing government expenditure on public health in addition to rising consumer awareness regarding effects of the osteoporosis would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bone Densitometer market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
GE Healthcare (US)
Hologic, Inc. (US)
OSI Systems, Inc. (US)
Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France)
Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan)
BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel)
Echolight S.P.A (Italy)
Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden)
Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
Eurotec Systems S.R.L. (Italy)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
DXA Systems
Peripheral Bone Densitometers
Radiographic absorptiometry scanners
Quantitative ultrasound scanners
By Application:
Osteoporosis & Osteopenia Diagnosis
Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis
Body Composition Measurement
Rheumatoid Arthritis Diagnosis
By End-User:
Hospitals & Specialty Clinics
Diagnostic & Imaging Centers
Other End Users
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Bone Densitometer Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investor
