Global SMS Firewall Market Size study, by SMS Type (A2P Messaging, P2A Messaging) By SMS Traffic (SMS Exchange, International Exchange, Others) By Messaging Platform (Cloud, Traditional) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global SMS Firewall Market is valued approximately USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.36 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. The SMS firewall refers to the solution that helps in protecting and blocking illegal SMS traffic through the use of SMS aggregators and MNOs (Mobile Network Operators). With the increasing data traffic, the network operators receive large volume of spam messages that block the network bandwidth and negatively impact the service quality. SMS firewall help Mobile network operators to overcome this problem, reduce operational cost and also to enhance the customer service experience. As per Communications Fraud Control Association Telecom fraud which consists of Voice frauds and SMS frauds amounted to a loss of USD 30 billion in revenue across the globe. Growing security and privacy concerns across the globe coupled with stringent regulations are spurring the demand for SMS firewall market. Apart from this, growing trend of mobile marketing is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, Technical Anomalies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ :https://marketresearchfuture.ideascale.com/a/dtd/Covid-%E2%80%93-19-Impact-Analysis-on-Metallocene-Polyethylene-Market/252225-47055?submitted=1

The regional analysis of global SMS Firewall market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to large scale implementation of SMS firewall solutions by SMS and MNOs. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing adoption of A2P messages across different industry verticals such as e-commerce, travel, banking and more and implementation of strong rules and regulation for SMS spam traffic would create lucrative growth prospects for the SMS Firewall market across Asia-Pacific region.

ALSO READ :http://energyandpower.mystrikingly.com/blog/bioliquid-heat-power-generation-market-dynamics-development-status-and

Major market player included in this report are:

Cellusys

Symsoft

Route Mobile Limited

Anam Technologies

Belgacom ICS (BICS)

Tyntec

SAP

Mahindra ComViva

Tata Communications

Twilio

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/30/1893756/0/en/Specialty-Oilfield-Chemicals-Market-Primed-to-Achieve-High-CAGR-by-2023-Says-MRFR.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By SMS Type:

A2P Messaging

P2A Messaging

By SMS Traffic:

SMS Exchange

International Exchange

Others

By Messaging Platform:

Cloud

Traditional

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global SMS Firewall Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. SMS Firewall Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. SMS Firewall Market, by SMS Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. SMS Firewall Market, by SMS Traffic, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. SMS Firewall Market, by Messaging Platform, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global SMS Firewall Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global SMS Firewall Market Dynamics

3.1. SMS Firewall Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global SMS Firewall Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global SMS Firewall Market, by SMS Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global SMS Firewall Market by SMS Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global SMS Firewall Market Estimates & Forecasts by SMS Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. SMS Firewall Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. A2P Messaging

5.4.2. P2A Messaging

Chapter 6. Global SMS Firewall Market, by SMS Traffic

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global SMS Firewall Market by SMS Traffic, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global SMS Firewall Market Estimates & Forecasts by SMS Traffic 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. SMS Firewall Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. SMS Exchange

6.4.2. International Exchange

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global SMS Firewall Market, by Messaging Platform

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global SMS Firewall Market by Messaging Platform, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global SMS Firewall Market Estimates & Forecasts by Messaging Platform 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. SMS Firewall Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Cloud

7.4.2. Traditional

Chapter 8. Global SMS Firewall Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. SMS Firewall Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America SMS Firewall Market

8.2.1. U.S. SMS Firewall Market

8.2.1.1. SMS Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. SMS Traffic breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Messaging Platform breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada SMS Firewall Market

8.3. Europe SMS Firewall Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. SMS Firewall Market

8.3.2. Germany SMS Firewall Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe SMS Firewall Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific SMS Firewall Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China SMS Firewall Market

8.4.2. India SMS Firewall Market

8.4.3. Japan SMS Firewall Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific SMS Firewall Market

8.5. Latin America SMS Firewall Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil SMS Firewall Market

8.5.2. Mexico SMS Firewall Market

8.6. Rest of The World SMS Firewall Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Cellusys

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Symsoft

9.2.3. Route Mobile Limited

9.2.4. Anam Technologies

9.2.5. Belgacom ICS (BICS)

9.2.6. Tyntec

9.2.7. SAP

9.2.8. Mahindra Comviva

9.2.9. Tata Communications

9.2.10. Twilio

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL SMS FIREWALL MARKET

……….Continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/