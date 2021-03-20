Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market is valued approximately at USD 2,791.15 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Dental Digital X-Ray is also known as dental digital radiography. It is a preventive approach in which X-rays passes via any soft tissue as in the gum. Then it get immersed by thick tissues that deliver an image. Dental digital X-ray utilizes an electronic sensor rather than the traditional X-ray film to capture X-ray images. It enables dentists to treat common dental problems such as dental infections, cavities, and diseases associated with the gums. It has become a favored modality recently, as they are more convenient and safer when compared to traditional imaging techniques. Growing geriatric population with high risk of dental diseases, technological advancement in dental imaging techniques and favorable regulations & government initiatives are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, As per the United Nations Organization, the global population of age of 60 years and above are nearly 962 million in 2017, up from twice as large as of 382 million since 1980. Also, it is projected that the population aged 60 and above will reach to almost to 2.1 billion by 2050. Moreover, growing medical tourism along with the development of AI-based digital X-ray systems is major factor which creates lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of market in the upcoming years. However, lack of reimbursements for dental care and high costs of dental digital X-ray equipment are the few factor anticipated to restraining the growth of global Dental Digital X-Ray market during the forecast period.
ALSO READ :https://onmogul.com/stories/covid-19-analysis-on-foam-insulation-market-analysis-business-strategy-opportunities-trend-market-segmentation-and-region
The regional analysis of global Dental Digital X-Ray Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the improved improving healthcare infrastructure, favorable government infections and increasing incidences of dental infections in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing aging population and rising incidences of dental problems among people would fuel-up the adoption of Dental Digital X-Ray in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Danaher Corporation
Carestream Health, Inc.
Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.
Planmeca OY
Vatech Networks
LED Dental (LED Medical Diagnostics)
Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.
Dentsply Sirona
Midmark Corp.
Cefla S.C
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
ALSO READ :https://sites.google.com/view/gasinsulatedsubstationmarket/home
By Product:
Digital X-Ray Systems
Analog X-Ray Systems
By Type:
Extraoral X-Ray Systems
Intraoral X-Ray Systems
Hybrid X Ray Systems
By Application:
Diagnostic
Therapeutic
Cosmetic
Forensic
By End-User:
Dental Hospitals & Clinics
Dental Academic & Research Institutes
Forensic Laboratories
ALSO READ :https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/covid-19-impact-on-cardiac-resynchronization-therapy-market-2020-global-industry-analysis-demand-overview-insights-merger-top-company-profile-key-regions.html
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.1. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.2. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.3. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.4. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.2.5. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Dynamics
3.1. Dental Digital X-Ray Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Million)
5.4. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Digital X-Ray Systems
5.4.2. Analog X-Ray Systems
Chapter 6. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)
6.4. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Extraoral X-Ray Systems
6.4.2. Intraoral X-Ray Systems
6.4.3. Hybrid X Ray Systems
Chapter 7. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
7.4. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Diagnostic
7.4.2. Therapeutic
7.4.3. Cosmetic
7.4.4. Forensic
Chapter 8. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by End-User
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Million)
8.4. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Dental Hospitals & Clinics
8.4.2. Dental Academic & Research Institutes
8.4.3. Forensic Laboratories
Chapter 9. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Regional Analysis
9.1. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Regional Market Snapshot
9.2. North America Dental Digital X-Ray Market
9.2.1. U.S. Dental Digital X-Ray Market
9.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.4. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.2. Canada Dental Digital X-Ray Market
9.3. Europe Dental Digital X-Ray Market Snapshot
9.3.1. U.K. Dental Digital X-Ray Market
9.3.2. Rest of Europe Dental Digital X-Ray Market
9.4. Asia-Pacific Dental Digital X-Ray Market Snapshot
9.4.1. China Dental Digital X-Ray Market
9.4.2. India Dental Digital X-Ray Market
9.4.3. Japan Dental Digital X-Ray Market
9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Dental Digital X-Ray Market
9.5. Latin America Dental Digital X-Ray Market Snapshot
9.5.1. Brazil Dental Digital X-Ray Market
9.5.2. Mexico Dental Digital X-Ray Market
9.6. Rest of The World Dental Digital X-Ray Market
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Top Market Strategies
10.2. Company Profiles
10.2.1. Danaher Corporation
10.2.1.1. Key Information
10.2.1.2. Overview
10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)
10.2.1.4. Product Summary
10.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10.2.2. Carestream Health, Inc.
10.2.3. Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.
10.2.4. Planmeca OY
10.2.5. Vatech Networks
10.2.6. LED Dental (LED Medical Diagnostics)
10.2.7. Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.
10.2.8. Dentsply Sirona
10.2.9. Midmark Corp.
10.2.10. Cefla S.C
Chapter 11. Research Process
11.1. Research Process
11.1.1. Data Mining
11.1.2. Analysis
11.1.3. Market Estimation
11.1.4. Validation
11.1.5. Publishing
11.2. Research Attributes
11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET
TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET
TABLE 3. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET, REPORT SCOPE
TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED
TABLE 6. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 7. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 8. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 9. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 10. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END-USER 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 11. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 12. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 13. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 14. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 15. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 16. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 17. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 18. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 19. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 20. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 21. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 22. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 23. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 24. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 25. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 26. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 27. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 28. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 29. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 30. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 31. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 32. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 33. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
TABLE 34. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105