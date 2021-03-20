Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market is valued approximately at USD 2,791.15 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Dental Digital X-Ray is also known as dental digital radiography. It is a preventive approach in which X-rays passes via any soft tissue as in the gum. Then it get immersed by thick tissues that deliver an image. Dental digital X-ray utilizes an electronic sensor rather than the traditional X-ray film to capture X-ray images. It enables dentists to treat common dental problems such as dental infections, cavities, and diseases associated with the gums. It has become a favored modality recently, as they are more convenient and safer when compared to traditional imaging techniques. Growing geriatric population with high risk of dental diseases, technological advancement in dental imaging techniques and favorable regulations & government initiatives are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, As per the United Nations Organization, the global population of age of 60 years and above are nearly 962 million in 2017, up from twice as large as of 382 million since 1980. Also, it is projected that the population aged 60 and above will reach to almost to 2.1 billion by 2050. Moreover, growing medical tourism along with the development of AI-based digital X-ray systems is major factor which creates lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of market in the upcoming years. However, lack of reimbursements for dental care and high costs of dental digital X-ray equipment are the few factor anticipated to restraining the growth of global Dental Digital X-Ray market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://onmogul.com/stories/covid-19-analysis-on-foam-insulation-market-analysis-business-strategy-opportunities-trend-market-segmentation-and-region

The regional analysis of global Dental Digital X-Ray Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the improved improving healthcare infrastructure, favorable government infections and increasing incidences of dental infections in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing aging population and rising incidences of dental problems among people would fuel-up the adoption of Dental Digital X-Ray in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Danaher Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

Planmeca OY

Vatech Networks

LED Dental (LED Medical Diagnostics)

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Dentsply Sirona

Midmark Corp.

Cefla S.C

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :https://sites.google.com/view/gasinsulatedsubstationmarket/home

By Product:

Digital X-Ray Systems

Analog X-Ray Systems

By Type:

Extraoral X-Ray Systems

Intraoral X-Ray Systems

Hybrid X Ray Systems

By Application:

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Forensic

By End-User:

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

ALSO READ :https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/covid-19-impact-on-cardiac-resynchronization-therapy-market-2020-global-industry-analysis-demand-overview-insights-merger-top-company-profile-key-regions.html

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.5. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Dynamics

3.1. Dental Digital X-Ray Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Digital X-Ray Systems

5.4.2. Analog X-Ray Systems

Chapter 6. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Extraoral X-Ray Systems

6.4.2. Intraoral X-Ray Systems

6.4.3. Hybrid X Ray Systems

Chapter 7. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Diagnostic

7.4.2. Therapeutic

7.4.3. Cosmetic

7.4.4. Forensic

Chapter 8. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market, by End-User

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

8.4. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Dental Hospitals & Clinics

8.4.2. Dental Academic & Research Institutes

8.4.3. Forensic Laboratories

Chapter 9. Global Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Dental Digital X-Ray Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Dental Digital X-Ray Market

9.2.1. U.S. Dental Digital X-Ray Market

9.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Dental Digital X-Ray Market

9.3. Europe Dental Digital X-Ray Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Dental Digital X-Ray Market

9.3.2. Rest of Europe Dental Digital X-Ray Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Dental Digital X-Ray Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Dental Digital X-Ray Market

9.4.2. India Dental Digital X-Ray Market

9.4.3. Japan Dental Digital X-Ray Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Dental Digital X-Ray Market

9.5. Latin America Dental Digital X-Ray Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Dental Digital X-Ray Market

9.5.2. Mexico Dental Digital X-Ray Market

9.6. Rest of The World Dental Digital X-Ray Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Danaher Corporation

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Product Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Carestream Health, Inc.

10.2.3. Sirona Dental Systems, Inc.

10.2.4. Planmeca OY

10.2.5. Vatech Networks

10.2.6. LED Dental (LED Medical Diagnostics)

10.2.7. Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

10.2.8. Dentsply Sirona

10.2.9. Midmark Corp.

10.2.10. Cefla S.C

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END-USER 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 20. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 21. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 22. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 23. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 24. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 25. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 26. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 27. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 28. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 29. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 30. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 31. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 32. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 33. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 34. GLOBAL DENTAL DIGITAL X-RAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/