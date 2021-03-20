Global Tumor Ablation Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Tumor Ablation Market is valued approximately at USD 407.42 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Tumor ablation is a minimally invasive technique which is usually used in the treatment of tumors of the bone, kidneys, liver and lungs. At the time of tumor ablation, thermal energy is used to cool or heat tissue to cytotoxic levels (below −40°C or over 60°C). It is a vital option for the people who have failed chemotherapy or radiotherapy or are not surgical candidates. Ablation is also being observed as a potential first-line treatment in many patients with small hepatocellular carcinomas or benign tumors in the liver. Increasing incidences of cancer, growing geriatric population, technological advancements in ablation devices and surging government programs to reduce the cancer incidence are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, it was estimated that there were 17.0 million new cancer cases and 9.5 million deaths due to cancer worldwide. The global burden of cancer is expected to grow to 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million cancer deaths by 2040 due to the growth and aging of the population, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). Moreover, growing awareness about ablation procedures over conventional therapeutic and surgical procedures is another the major factor which creates lucrative growth opportunities to the growth of market in the upcoming years. However, cost containment measures taken by various governments and long approval time for the product launch are the few factors anticipated to restrain the growth of global Tumor Ablation market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Tumor Ablation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing acceptance of tumor ablation products due to rising prevalence of cancer, surging inclination of patients towards minimally invasive procedures and increasing government funding for cancer research in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of cancer patients and growing government assistance programs to reduce cancer incidence would fuel-up the adoption of Tumor Ablation in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Medtronic, PLC.

Angiodynamics, Inc.

Healthtronics, Inc.

Galil Medical, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Neuwave Medical, Inc.

Edap Tms S.A.

Mermaid Medical A/S

Sonacare Medical, LLC

Misonix, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Radiofrequency

Microwave

Cryoablation

Others

By Mode of Treatment:

Surgical Ablation

Laparoscopic Ablation

Percutaneous Ablation

By Application:

Liver Cancer

Lung Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Tumor Ablation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

