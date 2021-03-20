Global Multi Touch Screens Market Size study, by Screen type (Opaque, Transparent touch screens) By Product (Smart Phones, Tablets, Laptops, Televisions/LCD, Tables, Floors) By Application (Entertainment, Infotainment, Enterprises, others) and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026

Global Multi Touch Screens Market is valued approximately USD 7.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Multitouch implies the power of a touch-sensing surface typically a trackpad or a touch screen to identify or sense input from two or more points of contact concurrently. It allows to utilize many finger movements to do things such as spread your fingers to zoom out, pinch the screen or trackpad to zoom in, and rotate your fingers to rotate an image you are editing. The multi touch screens market is gaining traction owing to its broad demand from retail, consumer electronics, media and others. For instance, as per inhouse research, global smartphone shipment units are projected to reach 1.5 billion units in 2022 from 0.3 billion units in 2010. Apart from this, increase in number of electronic display devices, surge in investment from corporate users coupled with rising trend of retail & media application are further contributing towards market growth. Furthermore, combination with video calling and 3D imaging is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, lack of availability of raw material impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Multi Touch Screens market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing demand for wearable technologies & exceptional picture quality and high usage of technologies intensive products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increase in the demand for consumer electronics, rapid growth in retail industry, wearable devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Multi Touch Screens market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M

3M8 LLC

ALPS ELECTRIC CO. LTD

APPLE INC

CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

DISPLAX INTERACTIVE SYSTEMS

EVOLUCE AG

FUJITSU LIMITED

GESTURETEK

HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Screen type:

Opaque

Transparent touch screens

By Product:

Smart Phones

Tablets

Laptops

Televisions/LCD

Tables

Floors

By Application:

Entertainment

Infotainment

Enterprises

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Multi Touch Screens Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Multi Touch Screens Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Multi Touch Screens Market, by Screen type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Multi Touch Screens Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Multi Touch Screens Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Multi Touch Screens Market Dynamics

3.1. Multi Touch Screens Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Multi Touch Screens Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Multi Touch Screens Market, by Screen type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Multi Touch Screens Market by Screen type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Multi Touch Screens Market Estimates & Forecasts by Screen type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Multi Touch Screens Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Opaque

5.4.2. Transparent touch screens

Chapter 6. Global Multi Touch Screens Market, by Product

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Multi Touch Screens Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Multi Touch Screens Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Multi Touch Screens Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. SmartPhones

6.4.2. Tablets

6.4.3. Laptops

6.4.4. Televisions/LCD

6.4.5. Tables

6.4.6. Floors

Chapter 7. Global Multi Touch Screens Market, by Applications

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Multi Touch Screens Market by Applications, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Multi Touch Screens Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Multi Touch Screens Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Entertainment

7.4.2. Infotainment

7.4.3. Enterprises

7.4.4. Others

Chapter 8. Global Multi Touch Screens Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Multi Touch Screens Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Multi Touch Screens Market

8.2.1. U.S. Multi Touch Screens Market

8.2.1.1. Screen type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Multi Touch Screens Market

8.3. Europe Multi Touch Screens Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Multi Touch Screens Market

8.3.2. Germany Multi Touch Screens Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Multi Touch Screens Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Multi Touch Screens Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Multi Touch Screens Market

8.4.2. India Multi Touch Screens Market

8.4.3. Japan Multi Touch Screens Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Multi Touch Screens Market

8.5. Latin America Multi Touch Screens Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Multi Touch Screens Market

8.5.2. Mexico Multi Touch Screens Market

8.6. Rest of The World Multi Touch Screens Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. 3M

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. 3M8 LLC

9.2.3. ALPS ELECTRIC CO. LTD

9.2.4. APPLE INC

9.2.5. CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION

9.2.6. DISPLAX INTERACTIVE SYSTEMS

9.2.7. EVOLUCE AG

9.2.8. FUJITSU LIMITED

9.2.9. GESTURETEK

9.2.10. HEWLETT-PACKARD COMPANY

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL MULTI TOUCH SCREENS MARKET

……….Continued

