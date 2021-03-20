GlobalBone graft and substitutes Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Bone graft and substitutes market is valued approximately at USD 2819.1 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Bone graft is an implantable material that is used to stimulate bone formation, bone healing, osseous reconstruction and more. These bone graft materials are used in surgical procedures known as bone grafting for replacing the defected or missing bone with these material (bone graft). Rising incidences of musculoskeletal disorders and Increasing base of elderly population is promoting the demand of bone grafts in treatment. Bone disorders are common in elderly population due to low bone density. It is estimated that the number of Americans ages 65 and older was around 46 million in the year 2016 and it is anticipated to be around 98 million by the year 2060. As per the national institute of health, in 2015, 8.5% of total global population (617 million) were aged 65 and above. This ageing population is also projected to reach about 1.6 billion by the end of 2050. Moreover, technological advancements coupled with rising incidences of diabetes and obesity are further contributing towards market growth. However, high cost of surgeries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Bone graft and substitutes market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing geriatric population and coupled with the well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising incidences of injuries and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bone graft and substitutes market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arthrex, Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

Medtronic Plc.

Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

NuVasive, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Allografts

Bone Graft Substitutes

Cell Based Matrices (CBM)

By Application:

Spinal Fusion

Trauma

Craniomaxillofacial Surgery

Joint Reconstruction

Dental Bone Grafting

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Bone graft and substitutes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Bone graft and Substitute Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Bone graft and Substitute Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Bone graft and Substitute Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Bone graft and Substitute Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Bone graft and Substitute Market Dynamics

3.1. Bone graft and Substitute Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Bone graft and Substitute Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Bone graft and Substitute Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Bone graft and Substitute Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Bone graft and Substitute Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Bone graft and Substitute Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Allograft

5.4.2. Bone Graft Substitutes

5.4.3. Cell-based Matrices

Chapter 6. Global Bone graft and Substitute Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Bone graft and Substitute Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Bone graft and Substitute Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Bone graft and Substitute Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Spinal Fusion

6.4.2. Trauma

6.4.3. Craniomaxillofacial

6.4.4. Joint Reconstruction

6.4.5. Dental Bone Grafting

Chapter 7. Global Bone graft and Substitute Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Bone graft and Substitute Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Bone graft and Substitute Market

7.2.1. U.S. Bone graft and Substitute Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Bone graft and Substitute Market

7.3. Europe Bone graft and Substitute Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Bone graft and Substitute Market

7.3.2. Rest of Europe Bone graft and Substitute Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Bone graft and Substitute Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Bone graft and Substitute Market

7.4.2. India Bone graft and Substitute Market

7.4.3. Japan Bone graft and Substitute Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Bone graft and Substitute Market

7.5. Latin America Bone graft and Substitute Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Bone graft and Substitute Market

7.5.2. Mexico Bone graft and Substitute Market

7.6. Rest of The World Bone graft and Substitute Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Arthrex, Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Baxter International Inc.

8.2.3. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

8.2.4. Johnson & Johnson (DePuy Synthes)

8.2.5. Medtronic Plc.

8.2.6. Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation

8.2.7. NuVasive, Inc.

8.2.8. Stryker Corporation

8.2.9. Wright Medical Group N.V.

8.2.10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.,

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 19. U.S. BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 22. CANADA BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 25. UK BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 26. UK BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 27. UK BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 28. GERMANY BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 29. GERMANY BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 30. GERMANY BONE GRAFT AND SUBSTITUTE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

….. continued

