Global Fertility Test Market Size study, by Product Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Fertility Test Market is valued approximately at USD 414.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fertility tests have seen an increasing in demand owing to low fertility rates and to diagnose issues related to fertility in men and women. Increasing first-time pregnancy age and declining fertility rates across the globe are prime factors contributing towards market growth. For instance, as per United Nations organization, global fertility rate is projected to decline to 2.4 children per women by 2030 and 2.2 children by 2050. In addition, launch of advanced, easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy coupled with increasing awareness about fertility testing are further contributing towards market growth. Moreover, emergence of combined kits for dual testing of pregnancy and ovulation and high cost & low accuracy of IVF treatment is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, unproven accuracy of urine-based ovulation monitors in pcos (Polycystic ovary syndrome)/pcod (polycystic ovarian disease) patients impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Fertility Test market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing prevalence of PCOS coupled with rising first-time pregnancy age. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing number of women suffering from lifestyle disorders, rising investment for the development of fertility and ovulation monitors would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fertility Test market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Advacare Pharma

AVA

Babystart

Biozhena

Church & Dwight

Fairhaven Health

Fertility Focus

Geratherm Medical

Hilin Life Products

Prestige Brands Holdings (A Part of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Ovulation Predictor Kits

Fertility Monitors

Male Fertility Testing Products

By Mode of Purchase:

Non-Prescription/OTC-Based

Prescription-Based

By Application:

Female Fertility Testing

Male Fertility Testing

By End User:

Home Care Settings

Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, & Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fertility Test Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

