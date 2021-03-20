Global Fertility Test Market Size study, by Product Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Fertility Test Market is valued approximately at USD 414.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Fertility tests have seen an increasing in demand owing to low fertility rates and to diagnose issues related to fertility in men and women. Increasing first-time pregnancy age and declining fertility rates across the globe are prime factors contributing towards market growth. For instance, as per United Nations organization, global fertility rate is projected to decline to 2.4 children per women by 2030 and 2.2 children by 2050. In addition, launch of advanced, easy-to-use fertility monitors with high accuracy coupled with increasing awareness about fertility testing are further contributing towards market growth. Moreover, emergence of combined kits for dual testing of pregnancy and ovulation and high cost & low accuracy of IVF treatment is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, unproven accuracy of urine-based ovulation monitors in pcos (Polycystic ovary syndrome)/pcod (polycystic ovarian disease) patients impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Fertility Test market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing prevalence of PCOS coupled with rising first-time pregnancy age. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing number of women suffering from lifestyle disorders, rising investment for the development of fertility and ovulation monitors would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fertility Test market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Advacare Pharma
AVA
Babystart
Biozhena
Church & Dwight
Fairhaven Health
Fertility Focus
Geratherm Medical
Hilin Life Products
Prestige Brands Holdings (A Part of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Ovulation Predictor Kits
Fertility Monitors
Male Fertility Testing Products
By Mode of Purchase:
Non-Prescription/OTC-Based
Prescription-Based
By Application:
Female Fertility Testing
Male Fertility Testing
By End User:
Home Care Settings
Hospitals, Fertility Clinics, & Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Fertility Test Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
