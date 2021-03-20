Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 2.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Veterinary diagnostics are tests used in determining and detecting various disorders associated with animals. The diagnostic tests are performed by taking the blood, feces and tissue samples of animals. Increasing prevalence of animal diseases is expected to be one of the major drivers for the growth of veterinary diagnostic market In addition, owing to concerns of animal welfare for the prevention of infection from animals to human and the growing demand for food safety also expected to drive the market growth of veterinary diagnostics over the forecast period. Further, growing prevalence of animal derived food products, rising demand for pet insurance coupled with growing animal health expenditure are key driving forces of market growth. According to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation, spending on the veterinary care by the Unites states pet owners increased by 7% between 2016 and 2017 that is from $15.95 billion to 17.07 billion. As per Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development, world poultry meat consumption in 2010 was about 12.822 kg/capita that increased to 13.860 kg/capita in 2017. the per capita consumption of meat is expected to reach 45.3 kg/year in 2030. In addition, untapped emerging market is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, increasing pet care cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Veterinary Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand for animal derived food products coupled with growing number of veterinary practices in the U.S. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as large pool of livestock animals and growing awareness about animal health would create lucrative growth prospects for the Veterinary Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Idexx Laboratories
Abaxis, Inc.
Zoetis, Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Neogen Corporation
Heska Corporation
Virbac
Biomérieux SA
Idvet
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Instruments
Consumables
By Technology:
Immunodiagnostics
Clinical Biochemistry
Urinalysis
Haematology
Molecular Diagnostics
Others
By Animal Type:
Companion Animals
Livestock Animals
By End User:
Veterinary Reference Laboratories
Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
Point-of-care/In-house Testing
Research Institutes and Universities
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Dynamics
3.1. Veterinary Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market: Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Product
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Instruments
5.4.2. Consumables
Chapter 6. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Technology
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Immunodiagnostics
6.4.2. Clinical Biochemistry
6.4.3. Urinalysis
6.4.4. Haematology
6.4.5. Molecular Diagnostics
6.4.6. Others
Chapter 7. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by Animal Type
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Animal Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Companion Animals
7.4.2. Livestock Animals
Chapter 8. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, by End User
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market by Animal Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.4. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Veterinary Reference Laboratories
8.4.2. Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics
8.4.3. Point-of-care/In-house Testing
8.4.4. Research Institutes and Universities
Chapter 9. Global Veterinary Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis
9.1. Veterinary Diagnostics Market, Regional Market Snapshot
9.2. North America Veterinary Diagnostics Market
9.2.1. U.S. Veterinary Diagnostics Market
9.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.2. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.3. Animal type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.4. End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.2. Canada Veterinary Diagnostics Market
9.3. Europe Veterinary Diagnostics Market Snapshot
9.3.1. U.K. Veterinary Diagnostics Market
9.3.2. Rest of Europe Veterinary Diagnostics Market
9.4. Asia-Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Market Snapshot
9.4.1. China Veterinary Diagnostics Market
9.4.2. India Veterinary Diagnostics Market
9.4.3. Japan Veterinary Diagnostics Market
9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Veterinary Diagnostics Market
9.5. Latin America Veterinary Diagnostics Market Snapshot
9.5.1. Brazil Veterinary Diagnostics Market
9.5.2. Mexico Veterinary Diagnostics Market
9.6. Rest of The World Veterinary Diagnostics Market
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Top Market Strategies
10.2. Company Profiles
10.2.1. Idexx Laboratories
10.2.1.1. Key Information
10.2.1.2. Overview
10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
10.2.1.4. Product Summary
10.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10.2.2. Abaxis, Inc.
10.2.3. Zoetis, Inc.
10.2.4. Qiagen N.V.
10.2.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific
10.2.6. Neogen Corporation
10.2.7. Heska Corporation
10.2.8. Virbac
10.2.9. Biomérieux SA
10.2.10. Idvet
Chapter 11. Research Process
11.1. Research Process
11.1.1. Data Mining
11.1.2. Analysis
11.1.3. Market Estimation
11.1.4. Validation
11.1.5. Publishing
11.2. Research Attributes
