Global Digital Holography Market Size study, by Process Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Digital Holography Market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Digital Holography refers to the formation of holograms with the help of (CCD) charge coupled device camera. Then this received information is transferred to computer for further analysis. Thus, Digital holography provides measuring optical phase data and present three-dimensional image. The rising demand for digital holography in medical and commercial applications due its adoption in medical research department as well as increasing use of digital holography microscopy for precise measurements has driven the growth of Digital Holography market. Moreover, growing advancements in medical technologies and adoption of digital holography in medical research department will boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the global research and development spending on medical technology was around USD $25.6 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to raise up to USD $38.9 billion in 2024. Further, growing adoption of digital holography in financial sector for security purposes is likely to impel the demand for Digital Holography over the forecast period. Moreover, potential demand for holographic displays for near to eye applications is anticipated to create an opportunities for the growth of global Digital Holography market during the forecast period. However, high cost of digital holographic products is barrier inhibiting the growth of Digital Holography market.
ALSO READ :https://onmogul.com/stories/flat-rolled-stainless-steel-market-trends-size-opportunities-sales-revenue-emerging-technologies-industry-growth-and-regional-study-covid-19-analysis-and-forecast-to-2023
The regional analysis of global Digital Holography Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to rising demand for holographic solutions in various industries such as commercial, aerospace & defense, medical, and others across this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Lyncee TEC SA
Holoxica Limited
RealView Imaging
Eon Reality
Phase Holographic Imaging AB (PHI)
Holotech Switzerland AG (Zebra Imaging)
Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics
Geola Digital Uab
Ovizio Imaging Systems
Leia Inc
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
ALSO READ :https://telegra.ph/Solar-Backsheet-Market-2020-Developments-Future-Plans-Comprehensive-Research-and-Competitive-Landscape-2023-02-20
By Process Type:
Digital Recording
Reconstruction
By Techniques:
Off-Axis Holography
In-Line (Gabor) Holography
Others
By Offerings:
Hardware
Software
By Application:
Digital Holographic Microscopy
Digital Holographic Displays
Holographic Telepresence
ALSO READ :https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/covid-19-impact-on-cell-culture-media-market-growth-size-analysis-future-trends-share-estimation-key-players-and-global-industry-insights-by-2023.html
By Vertical:
Medical
Commercial
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Consumer
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016,2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Digital Holography Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Digital Holography Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Digital Holography Market, by Process Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Digital Holography Market, by Techniques, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Digital Holography Market, by Offering, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Digital Holography Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.6. Digital Holography Market, by Vertical, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Digital Holography Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Type Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Digital Holography Market Dynamics
3.1. Digital Holography Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Digital Holography Market Type Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Digital Holography Market, by Process Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Digital Holography Market by Process Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Digital Holography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Process Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Digital Holography Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Digital Recording
5.4.2. Reconstruction
Chapter 6. Global Digital Holography Market, by Techniques
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Digital Holography Market by Techniques, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Digital Holography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Techniques 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Digital Holography Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Off-Axis Holography
6.4.2. In-Line (Gabor) Holography
6.4.3. Others
Chapter 7. Global Digital Holography Market, by Offerings
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Digital Holography Market by Offering, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Digital Holography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Digital Holography Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Hardware
7.4.2. Software
Chapter 8. Global Digital Holography Market, by Application
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Digital Holography Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Digital Holography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.4. Digital Holography Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Digital Holographic Microscopy
8.4.2. Digital Holographic Displays
8.4.3. Holographic Telepresence
Chapter 9. Global Digital Holography Market, by Vertical
9.1. Market Snapshot
9.2. Global Digital Holography Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis
9.3. Global Digital Holography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.4. Digital Holography Market, Sub Segment Analysis
9.4.1. Medical
9.4.2. Commercial
9.4.3. Aerospace & Defense
9.4.4. Automotive
9.4.5. Consumer
9.4.6. Others
Chapter 10. Global Digital Holography Market, Regional Analysis
10.1. Digital Holography Market, Regional Market Snapshot
10.2. North America Digital Holography Market
10.2.1. U.S. Digital Holography Market
10.2.1.1. Process Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.2. Techniques breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.3. Offering breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.4. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.2. Canada Digital Holography Market
10.3. Europe Digital Holography Market Snapshot
10.3.1. U.K. Digital Holography Market
10.3.2. Germany Digital Holography Market
10.3.3. Rest of Europe Digital Holography Market
10.4. Asia-Pacific Digital Holography Market Snapshot
10.4.1. China Digital Holography Market
10.4.2. India Digital Holography Market
10.4.3. Japan Digital Holography Market
10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Holography Market
10.5. Latin America Digital Holography Market Snapshot
10.5.1. Brazil Digital Holography Market
10.5.2. Mexico Digital Holography Market
10.6. Rest of The World Digital Holography Market
Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence
11.1. Top Market Strategies
11.2. Company Profiles
11.2.1. Lyncee TEC SA
11.2.1.1. Key Information
11.2.1.2. Overview
11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
11.2.1.4. Product Summary
11.2.1.5. Recent Developments
11.2.2. Holoxica Limited
11.2.3. Realview Imaging
11.2.4. Eon Reality
11.2.5. Phase Holographic Imaging AB (PHI)
11.2.6. Holotech Switzerland AG (Zebra Imaging)
11.2.7. Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics
11.2.8. Geola Digital Uab
11.2.9. Ovizio Imaging Systems
11.2.10. Leia Inc
Chapter 12. Research Process
12.1. Research Process
12.1.1. Data Mining
12.1.2. Analysis
12.1.3. Market Estimation
12.1.4. Validation
12.1.5. Publishing
12.2. Research Attributes
12.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables
TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET
TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET
TABLE 3. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET, REPORT SCOPE
TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED
TABLE 6. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 7. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT TYPES 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 8. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TECHNIQUES 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 9. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY OFFERING 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 10. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 11. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY VERTICAL 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 12. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 13. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 14. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 201
….. continued
CONTACT DETAILS
[email protected]
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105