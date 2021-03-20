Global Digital Holography Market Size study, by Process Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Digital Holography Market is valued approximately at USD 1.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Digital Holography refers to the formation of holograms with the help of (CCD) charge coupled device camera. Then this received information is transferred to computer for further analysis. Thus, Digital holography provides measuring optical phase data and present three-dimensional image. The rising demand for digital holography in medical and commercial applications due its adoption in medical research department as well as increasing use of digital holography microscopy for precise measurements has driven the growth of Digital Holography market. Moreover, growing advancements in medical technologies and adoption of digital holography in medical research department will boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, the global research and development spending on medical technology was around USD $25.6 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to raise up to USD $38.9 billion in 2024. Further, growing adoption of digital holography in financial sector for security purposes is likely to impel the demand for Digital Holography over the forecast period. Moreover, potential demand for holographic displays for near to eye applications is anticipated to create an opportunities for the growth of global Digital Holography market during the forecast period. However, high cost of digital holographic products is barrier inhibiting the growth of Digital Holography market.

The regional analysis of global Digital Holography Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to rising demand for holographic solutions in various industries such as commercial, aerospace & defense, medical, and others across this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lyncee TEC SA

Holoxica Limited

RealView Imaging

Eon Reality

Phase Holographic Imaging AB (PHI)

Holotech Switzerland AG (Zebra Imaging)

Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics

Geola Digital Uab

Ovizio Imaging Systems

Leia Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process Type:

Digital Recording

Reconstruction

By Techniques:

Off-Axis Holography

In-Line (Gabor) Holography

Others

By Offerings:

Hardware

Software

By Application:

Digital Holographic Microscopy

Digital Holographic Displays

Holographic Telepresence

By Vertical:

Medical

Commercial

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Digital Holography Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Digital Holography Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Digital Holography Market, by Process Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Digital Holography Market, by Techniques, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Digital Holography Market, by Offering, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Digital Holography Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Digital Holography Market, by Vertical, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Digital Holography Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Digital Holography Market Dynamics

3.1. Digital Holography Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Digital Holography Market Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Digital Holography Market, by Process Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Digital Holography Market by Process Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Digital Holography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Process Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Digital Holography Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Digital Recording

5.4.2. Reconstruction

Chapter 6. Global Digital Holography Market, by Techniques

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Digital Holography Market by Techniques, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Digital Holography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Techniques 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Digital Holography Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Off-Axis Holography

6.4.2. In-Line (Gabor) Holography

6.4.3. Others

Chapter 7. Global Digital Holography Market, by Offerings

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Digital Holography Market by Offering, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Digital Holography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Digital Holography Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hardware

7.4.2. Software

Chapter 8. Global Digital Holography Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Digital Holography Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Digital Holography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Digital Holography Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Digital Holographic Microscopy

8.4.2. Digital Holographic Displays

8.4.3. Holographic Telepresence

Chapter 9. Global Digital Holography Market, by Vertical

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Digital Holography Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Digital Holography Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

9.4. Digital Holography Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Medical

9.4.2. Commercial

9.4.3. Aerospace & Defense

9.4.4. Automotive

9.4.5. Consumer

9.4.6. Others

Chapter 10. Global Digital Holography Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. Digital Holography Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Digital Holography Market

10.2.1. U.S. Digital Holography Market

10.2.1.1. Process Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.2. Techniques breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.3. Offering breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.4. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.5. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.2. Canada Digital Holography Market

10.3. Europe Digital Holography Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. Digital Holography Market

10.3.2. Germany Digital Holography Market

10.3.3. Rest of Europe Digital Holography Market

10.4. Asia-Pacific Digital Holography Market Snapshot

10.4.1. China Digital Holography Market

10.4.2. India Digital Holography Market

10.4.3. Japan Digital Holography Market

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Holography Market

10.5. Latin America Digital Holography Market Snapshot

10.5.1. Brazil Digital Holography Market

10.5.2. Mexico Digital Holography Market

10.6. Rest of The World Digital Holography Market

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Lyncee TEC SA

11.2.1.1. Key Information

11.2.1.2. Overview

11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4. Product Summary

11.2.1.5. Recent Developments

11.2.2. Holoxica Limited

11.2.3. Realview Imaging

11.2.4. Eon Reality

11.2.5. Phase Holographic Imaging AB (PHI)

11.2.6. Holotech Switzerland AG (Zebra Imaging)

11.2.7. Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics

11.2.8. Geola Digital Uab

11.2.9. Ovizio Imaging Systems

11.2.10. Leia Inc

Chapter 12. Research Process

12.1. Research Process

12.1.1. Data Mining

12.1.2. Analysis

12.1.3. Market Estimation

12.1.4. Validation

12.1.5. Publishing

12.2. Research Attributes

12.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT TYPES 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TECHNIQUES 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY OFFERING 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY VERTICAL 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL DIGITAL HOLOGRAPHY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 201

….. continued

