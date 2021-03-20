Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market is valued approximately USD 28 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Women are more susceptible to certain diseases, usually related to depression, osteoporosis, menstrual disorders, obesity, and autoimmune diseases. Women’s major health concerns are associated with the procreative system that incorporates polycystic ovarian syndrome, infertility, menopause and cancers such as cervical cancer, breast cancer, and urological disorders. As per the, National Institute of Health (NIH), about 40% of women deals with at least one UTI (urinary tract infection) in their lifetime. Further, as per the source, women are 30 times more likely than men to develop a UTI under the age of 50. Moreover, according to the study conducted by University of Chicago (2018), the rate of urinary incontinence is more in 60 & above-aged females which are estimated approximately 69% globally due to geriatric syndrome with age-related changes in physiology, comorbidity, medications and especially functional impairments. High incidence of infectious diseases in women coupled with rising number of chronic and lifestyle-related syndromes in women is increasing the adoption of diagnostics imaging procedures. These women’s health diagnostic tests involve various tests such as pregnancy and ovulation tests, breast cancer tests, ovarian cancer tests, and others. Thus, increasing number of women’s health related disorder is driving the market. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets and growing number of regulatory approvals for immunoassay diagnostic techniques is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, lack of a skilled workforce coupled with high cost of diagnostic imaging systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Women’s Health Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing prevalence of cancer among women coupled with the increasing incidences of lifestyle-oriented health disorders. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising awareness about women’s health disorder, government initiative and improving healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Women’s Health Diagnostics market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Siemens AG

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Hologic, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Perkinelmer Inc.

Alere Inc.

GE Healthcare

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Abbott Laboratories

Biomérieux SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Prenatal Testing,

Down Syndrome

Fertility Test Pregnancy Test,

Urinary Tract Infections,

Osteoporosis,

Breast cancer testing

Cervical cancer testing

Ovarian Cancer Test

By End User:

Hospitals

Home care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Women’s Health Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

