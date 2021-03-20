Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market Size study, by Animal TypeMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market is valued approximately at USD 174.44 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.10 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Veterinary Ultrasound is used to detect changes in size or contour of organs, appearance, tissues, vessels to detect abnormal masses such as tumors. Veterinary ultrasound is mainly designed for varies examinations applications such as maternity scan, abdominal, contractor and distal limb exams. Also, the veterinary ultrasound facilitates to diagnose the issues with blood vessels, joints, tendon, soft tissues and muscles. Additionally, veterinary ultrasound to witness prominent growth owing to the growing awareness of animal welfare and animal health. As a result, the demand and adoption for veterinary ultrasound would increase thereby, making its way for the growth of the market. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the rising zoonotic diseases along with the increased spending on animal health. For Instance: The office for National Statistics of United Kingdom, the average weekly household expenditure on pets grew by approximately $5.9 to reach about $6.9 in 2017 compared to nearly $1 in 2016. Increase in consumer expenditure on pets is expected to boost the spending on diagnostics of pets for any kind of animal diseases thereby, driving the market growth. Moreover, the households in United Kingdom with 65 years to 74 years spent approximately a fifth or nearly 18% of their overall spending on recreation that include raising and caring for pets which is also expected to boost the use of veterinary diagnostics and thereby, drive United Kingdom veterinary diagnostic market growth. Furthermore, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2017, there’s substantial spending for animal health surveillance across Scotland in United Kingdom driven by need to minimize the spreading of diseases among animals that also drives the veterinary ultrasound market growth. However, rising cost of pet care and lack of awareness regarding animal health are expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Veterinary Ultrasound market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the increasing preventive treatment and care facilities for companion animals, increasing adoption of pets along with the growing awareness regarding animal welfare and animal health. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for convenience packaging products is also expected to drive the growth of the region during the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
GE Healthcare
Fujifilm SonoSite Inc.
Chison
Esaote
Mindray
Xuzhou Kaixin Electronic Instrument Co. Ltd
Edan Instruments
BCF Technology
SonoScape,
Samsung Medison Co. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Animal Type:
Small Companion Animals
Large Animals
By Type:
2D Ultrasound Imaging
3D Ultrasound Imaging
Doppler Imaging
By Product Type:
Device
Software
By Therapeutic Area:
Cardiology
Oncology
Neurology
By Imaging Technology:
Digital Imaging Technology
Analog Imaging Technology
Contrast Imaging Technology
By End-User:
Veterinary Clinics
Veterinary Hospitals
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Veterinary Ultrasound Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
