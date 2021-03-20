Global Air Cushion Packaging Market Size study, by Functionality Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Air Cushion Packaging market is valued approximately at USD 2.70 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 6.96% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The air cushion packaging is a dual material packaging solution complied of corrugated box and plastic bags that is filled with air. The air cushion packaging is cost efficient and occupies less space in warehouse and in other storage facilities, therefore make it an ideal replacement for the bubble wrap packing. Hence, replacement of traditional bubble wraps packaging with air cushion packaging is the major driver propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. Air cushion packaging is environment friendly and benefited in use over traditional bubble wraps packaging due to lesser possibility of damage of product, sustainability and easy usability. Also, traditional bubble wraps are easy to pop and therefore damage the product on the other side air cushion packaging has series of connected bubbles that offers superior protection to the products. Additionally, air cushion packaging is made up of polyethylene-based material with the proprietary additives that helps in easy biodegradation, therefore rising awareness of environmental concerns propel the growth of market over the forecast years. Moreover, rise in technological advancement related to air cushion packaging products is an opportunity for the growth of market. However, stringent government regulation associated with air cushion packaging deters the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Air Cushion Packaging market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in the global air cushion packaging market due to the factors such as favorable shift in consumer behavior and easy availability of raw material. Whereas, North America is the fastest growing region in the market due to the growth in sale of products through e-commerce sector and consumer preference toward safer transit solution.

Market player included in this report are:

Pregis

Sealed Air Corp

Abriso NV

Atlantic Packaging

3G Packaging Corp.

Shandong Xinniu

Airfil Protective

Vijay Packaging Systems

Aiirpack

Compak

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Functionality:

Void Filling

Block & Bracing

Wrapping

Corner Protection

By End-User:

Consumer Electronics & Application

Home Décor & Furnishing

Beauty & Personal care

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical & Medical devices

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Air Cushion Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

