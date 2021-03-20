Global Moisture Barrier Bags Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Moisture Barrier Bags Market is valued approximately at USD 367.15 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.50 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Moisture barrier bags are considered as a most effective packaging solutions as it protects against corrosive damage caused by oxygen, humidity, salt spray, moisture, grease, aromas and other airborne contaminants. The Moisture barrier bags find its application in various sectors such as food, pharmaceutical, consumer goods, electronics and others as it offers stiff vacuum packaging and maximum puncture resistance applications. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing demand from manufacturing sectors along with the growing need for flexible packaging solutions. For Instance: according to UNIDO estimates, global manufacturing output is expected to grow from 1.1% in Q2 in 2016 to 4.2% in Q2 2017. Manufacturing output in emerging & developing economies (at 6% 2017) continues to remain strong and fare better than that of industrial economies (at 2.7%) for Q2 2017. Therefore, growth in manufacturing industry is expected to boost the demand for moisture barrier bags. However, high cost of moisture bag packaging is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Moisture Barrier Bags market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to manufacturers involved in supplying and innovating products such as anti-static and static moisture bags for pharmaceutical purposes. Also, the dominance of the region is attributed owing to the changing preference toward flexible packaging solutions attributable to low cost and enhanced consumer experience. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

3M

Desco

Advantek

Protective Packaging Corporation

IMPAK Corp

Dou Yee Enterprises (S)

Action Circuits (UK) Ltd

Suzhou Star New Material Co., Ltd

Sonoco Products Company

Nordic Paper Holdings AB

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Foil Bags

Alufoil Bags

Mylar Bags

Vacuum Bags

By Application:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Moisture Barrier Bags Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

