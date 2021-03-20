Global Premium Cosmetics Market Size study,Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Premium Cosmetics Market is valued approximately at USD 119.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Premium Cosmetics are made of innovative ingredients to suit every skin tone with a natural alliance of art that enhance the creativity, virtuosity and quality of products. The consumers consciousness about appearance and rising adoption of healthy and natural cosmetic products has driven the growth of premium cosmetics market. Moreover, growing awareness for skin care as well as premium ingredients and their positive effect on the skin, increasing demand for anti-aging products and long-lasting makeup will boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe, the personal care association, around 500 million consumers use cosmetics and personal care products in Europe every day to protect their health and enhance their well-being and boost their self-esteem. Additionally, the cosmetic and personal care industry in Europe brings around USD $ 32.01 billion in added value to the European economy annually. Further, Premium Cosmetics is also utilized for reducing the problems such as age spots, acne, and pigmentation. These applications are likely to impel the demand for Premium Cosmetics over the forecast period. However, growth of men’s grooming industry is anticipated to create opportunities for the growth of global Premium Cosmetics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Premium Cosmetics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to increasing women workforce and rising disposable income of middle-class population. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, rising awareness towards healthy as well as natural ingredients products, growing penetration of social media and internet and implementation of various advancements in Premium Cosmetics industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Premium Cosmetics Market across Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Coty

Estée Lauder

L’Oréal

LVMH

Shiseido

Chanel

Dior Beauty

Elizabeth Arden Inc.

Kao Corporation

The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Skincare

Haircare

Makeup

Fragrance

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Premium Cosmetics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Premium Cosmetics Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Premium Cosmetics Market, by Product, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Premium Cosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Premium Cosmetics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Premium Cosmetics Market Dynamics

3.1. Premium Cosmetics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Premium Cosmetics Market Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Premium Cosmetics Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Premium Cosmetics Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Premium Cosmetics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Skincare

5.4.2. Haircare

5.4.3. Makeup

5.4.4. Fragrance

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Premium Cosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Premium Cosmetics Market by Distribution Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Premium Cosmetics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Distribution Channel 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Premium Cosmetics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Online

6.4.2. Offline

Chapter 7. Global Premium Cosmetics Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Premium Cosmetics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Premium Cosmetics Market

7.2.1. U.S. Premium Cosmetics Market

7.2.1.1. Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Distribution Channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Premium Cosmetics Market

7.3. Europe Premium Cosmetics Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Premium Cosmetics Market

7.3.2. Germany Premium Cosmetics Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Premium Cosmetics Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Premium Cosmetics Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Premium Cosmetics Market

7.4.2. India Premium Cosmetics Market

7.4.3. Japan Premium Cosmetics Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Premium Cosmetics Market

7.5. Latin America Premium Cosmetics Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Premium Cosmetics Market

7.5.2. Mexico Premium Cosmetics Market

7.6. Rest of The World Premium Cosmetics Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Coty

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Estée Lauder

8.2.3. L’Oréal

8.2.4. LVMH

8.2.5. Shiseido

8.2.6. Chanel

8.2.7. Dior Beauty

8.2.8. Elizabeth Arden Inc.

8.2.9. Kao Corporation

8.2.10. The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G)

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY EQUIPMENT TYPES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PRODUCT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL PREMIUM COSMETICS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FOR

….. continued

