Global Anti-acne Serum Market Size study, by Product Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Anti-acne Serum market is valued at approximately USD 2.05 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.96% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Acne is a chronic or an inflammatory skin condition that cause pimples and spots on the specific parts of body that includes face, shoulder, neck and chest. For instance: As per the study by International Encyclopedia of the Social and Behavioral Science, Epidemiological data has disclosed that on a global scale, Acne is the eight most frequent diseases with 9.4% predominance that includes both adults and adolescents of several group. Acne in adolescent is on peak in 14-17-year-old girls and in 16-19-year-old boys. Thus, rise in acne disorders or vulgaris in adolescent’s population across the globe accelerate the growth of market over the forecast years.
Therefore, to prevent from acne, use of anti-acne serums is growing immensely as it is a gel-like formula that clarifies and exfoliates skin. Anti-acne serum is best for user application due to its fast absorption properties to the skin that prominently impacts in clearing excess sebum, dirt and impurities from deeply within the skin pores. Hence, offers healthy and clear complexion to the user skin. Additionally, increase in number of e-commerce platforms selling anti-acne products, rapid urbanization and internet penetration for improving customer awareness and easy product availability are the factors anticipated to the growth of market in emerging economies. Moreover, growth in social media marketing is an opportunity for the growth of market. However, availability of cost-efficient advanced beauty treatment hampers the growth of market over the forecast years.
The regional analysis of global Anti-acne Serum market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe accounts for the largest share in the global Anti-acne Serum market due to the rising beauty conscious customers and increase in disposable income of the customers in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region owing to the rise in number of e-commerce platforms that sale anti-acne products.
Market player included in this report are:
Clinique
Proactiv
Murad
Neutrogena
Ancalima Lifesciences Ltd.
Vichy
LaRochPosay
Mentholatum
Kose
DoctorLi
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Mask
Creams & Lotions
Cleanser & Toner
Others
By End-use:
Women
Men
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Anti-acne Serum Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
