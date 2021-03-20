Global Serveware Market Size study, by Product Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Serveware Market is valued approximately at USD 12.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.8%over the forecast period 2019-2026. Serveware help in whetting consumer appetite for various kinds of food from tossing a salad to serve guests, chips and dip in style. Serveware sets include trays, platters, serving bowl, utensils for salads, and appetizers. Serveware are made up of various materials like silver, aluminum, plastic, ceramic, glass, copper and wood. Serveware are mainly depend upon the food, which is consumer willing to serve, as consumer has wide range of serveware products available in the market. The rising social media and cooking shows on T.V. and the rapid adoption of restaurants, hotels, events, and gathering in developed and developing countries has driven the serveware market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per Statista, most followed food influencer on Instagram are- Gordongram – 7.75 million followers, Jamieoliver – 7.57 million, thepioneerwoman – 3.08 million followers throughout the world. Further, Serveware is also used for residential purpose and highly adopted by consumers for attractiveness and luxury appearance of food are likely to impel the demand for Serveware over the forecast period. However, high cost is restraint for the growth of global Serveware market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Serveware Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world due to popular handcraft serveware in the European region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026
Major market player included in this report are:
Le Creuset
Borosil Glass Works Ltd.
Churchill China (UK) Ltd.
Fiskars Group
La Opala RG Limited
Arc International Company
Crown Brands, LLC
Meyer Corporation
All-Clad Metalcrafters, LLC
Royal Doulton
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product:
Bowls & Platters
Chafing Dish
Jugs & Beverage Pots
Boards & Trays
Compotes & Tiered Stands
Condiments & Sauceboats
Others
By Raw Material:
Metal
Plastic
Glass
Ceramic
Wood & Others
By Application:
Household
Commercial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016,2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Serveware Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
