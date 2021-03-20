Global Fish Protein Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Fish Protein Market is valued approximately at USD 3.08 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.0 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. The proteins available from the fishes are fish protein. These are colorless and tasteless powder obtained from the whole fish which serves as a rich source of protein. The Fish Protein is majorly extracted from fishes namely Tuna, Coho Salmon, Grouper, Yellowtail amberjack, Anchovy, Trout, Snapper, Halibut, Sardines, Bluefish, Pollock, Haddock, Mackerel, Cod, Flounder, Perch, and Tilapia. The fish protein in the market is available in 3 forms namely, Concentrates, Isolates and Hydrolysate. These are one of the best dietary sources of animal protein available as they have high protein quantity, less saturated fat, carbohydrates and cholesterol. Hence, the fish protein can replace meat in the meals and other protein supplements. Further, surge in health awareness among the population and growing affinity of the buyers towards natural animal feed has led the adoption of Fish Protein across the forecast period. Moreover, increase in usage of fish protein in production of health supplements and in pharmaceutical production significantly contributes toward the development of the global market. However, high cost of fish protein, rise in concerns concerning storage, and high transportation cost act as the major limitations of the market. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for trendy cosmetics such as nutricosmetics, which comprises of fish protein and growth in popularity of fish protein among youth are projected to provide remunerative opportunities for market expansion.

The regional analysis of global Fish Protein market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising health awareness due to increased obesity in the region. As per the federal Data, 40% of American adults were obese in 2015-16 an increase of 34% from 2007-08. Moreover, the evolved retail sector and upsurge in the expenditure of the consumers on the dietary food and nutricosmetics adds on to the growing fish protein market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing population along with surge in adoption of fish meal in the animal feed industry along with widely growing fish farming would create lucrative growth prospects for the Fish Protein market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aroma NZ

Bevenovo Co

Apelsa Guadalajara

Mukka Seafood Industries

BioOregon Protein Limited

Qingdao Future Group

Nutrifish

New Alliance Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd

Scanbio Marine Group

Taian Health Chemical Co., Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fish Protein Concentrate (FPC)

Fish Protein Hydrolysate (FPH)

Fish Protein Isolate (FPI)

By End-Use:

Meat processing

Bakery

Dietary supplements

Clinical Nutrition

Infant Formula

Sports Nutrition

Ready to eat

Retail/Household

Animal Feed

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Fish Protein Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

