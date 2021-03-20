Global Tabletop Kitchen Products Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Tabletop Kitchen Products Market is valued approximately at USD 47 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.93% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Tabletop kitchen products are those products or instruments designed for smooth functioning of kitchen activities. The major tabletop kitchen products are drinkware, white goods, dinnerware, and many others. The products are mainly used for cooking and storage functions in kitchen. The products are less expensive and are used for some specialty formula. The process of arranging several tabletop kitchen products or serving ware is considered to enhance the value to the dining experience. Consumers are currently on the lookout for products or services that range from utility appliances like microwaves and tea/coffee machines to serving ware that will allow them to customize their meals at the foodservice industry or social gatherings in residential properties. Growing number of households, emerging concept of buffet and self-service in the culinary world, along with the increasing growth of the commercial sector such as hotels, restaurants are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, around $21.8 billion was spent on booking hotels through travel agencies in the United States and this figure is expected to increase to almost $26.1 billion by 2021, as per the Statista Research Department. Through the rising hotel bookings worldwide, it is expected to boost the demand of tabletop kitchen products across commercial sector over the forecast period. However, volatility in raw material price is the major factor limiting the growth of global tabletop kitchen products market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Tabletop Kitchen Products Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to their convenience, rapidly growing populations, increased disposable incomes and urbanization across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing penetration of high end tabletop kitchen products especially in emerging countries such as India and China, along with increasing number of hotels, bars, and several other options for dine out is fueling the reginal market growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Arc International

Zalto

The Oneida Group

Haier

Koninklijke Philips N.V

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Matfer Bourgeat International

Hendi

The Vollrath Company

Samsung

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Drinkware

Flatware

White Goods

Dinnerware

Others

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Tabletop Kitchen Products Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

