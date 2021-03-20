Global AR & VR Display Market Size study, by Device Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global AR & VR Display Market is valued approximately at USD 1.31 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.8 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Augmented reality(AR) is a technology featured in Industry 4.0 trend. The AR devices provide real world experience through computer generated perceptual information that creates objects and real-world environment. While, Virtual reality(VR) is a simulated experience similar to or completely different from the real world. This includes entertainment (gaming) and educational training. These are head mounted display goggles which provide fully enclosed visual feedback. Further, increasing adoption of AR and VR devices in various sectors with growing use of micro-displays in AR and VR devices, increasing demand for OLED in AR and VR devices and rising technological advancement are the major factors fueling the growth of the overall market. However, the deployment of full-screen alternatives, limited content availability and competition from existing devices with traditional displays are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global AR & VR Display market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the use in applications such as enterprise, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer, and commercial and utilization of AR technologies for further advancements. Also, The US has many global players featuring AR products and solutions. The presence of these global players makes the technology widely available and increases adoption in the North American market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing demand for AR and VR displays from consumer, enterprise, commercial, and automotive applications. These applications offer huge prospective for the AR and VR market because of the increasing awareness among consumers and the rising adoption of new technologies in various industries, especially in countries such as China, India, and South Korea which would create lucrative growth prospects for the AR & VR Display market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Sony (Japan)

eMagin (US)

Kopin (US)

LG Display (South Korea)

Japan Display (Japan)

Syndiant (US)

AU Optronics (Taiwan)

Barco (Belgium)

Seiko Epson (Japan)

BOE Technology (China)

HOLOEYE Photonics (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Device Type:

AR Head-Mounted Display

VR Head-Mounted Display

AR Head-Up Display

Projector

By Technology:

Artificial Reality

Virtual Reality

By Application:

Consumer

Gaming

Sports and Entertainment

Commercial

Enterprise (Manufacturing)

Automotive

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Energy

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global AR & VR Display Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. AR & VR Display Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. AR & VR Display Market, by Device Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. AR & VR Display Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. AR & VR Display Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global AR & VR Display Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global AR & VR Display Market Dynamics

3.1. AR & VR Display Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global AR & VR Display Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global AR & VR Display Market, by Device Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global AR & VR Display Market by Device Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global AR & VR Display Market Estimates & Forecasts by Device Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. AR & VR Display Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. AR Head-Mounted Display

5.4.2. VR Head-Mounted Display

5.4.3. AR Head-Up Display

5.4.4. Projector

Chapter 6. Global AR & VR Display Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global AR & VR Display Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global AR & VR Display Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. AR & VR Display Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Artificial Reality

6.4.2. Virtual Reality

Chapter 7. Global AR & VR Display Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global AR & VR Display Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global AR & VR Display Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. AR & VR Display Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Consumer

7.4.1.1. Gaming

7.4.1.2. Sports and Entertainment

7.4.2. Commercial

7.4.3. Enterprise (Manufacturing)

7.4.4. Automotive

7.4.5. Healthcare

7.4.6. Aerospace & Defense

7.4.7. Energy

7.4.8. Others

Chapter 8. Global AR & VR Display Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. AR & VR Display Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America AR & VR Display Market

8.2.1. U.S. AR & VR Display Market

8.2.1.1. Device Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada AR & VR Display Market

8.3. Europe AR & VR Display Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. AR & VR Display Market

8.3.2. Germany AR & VR Display Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe AR & VR Display Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific AR & VR Display Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China AR & VR Display Market

8.4.2. India AR & VR Display Market

8.4.3. Japan AR & VR Display Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific AR & VR Display Market

8.5. Latin America AR & VR Display Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil AR & VR Display Market

8.5.2. Mexico AR & VR Display Market

8.6. Rest of The World AR & VR Display Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Sony (Japan)

9.2.3. eMagin (US)

9.2.4. Kopin (US)

9.2.5. LG Display (South Korea)

9.2.6. Japan Display (Japan)

9.2.7. Syndiant (US)

9.2.8. AU Optronics (Taiwan)

9.2.9. Barco (Belgium)

9.2.10. Seiko Epson (Japan)

9.2.11. BOE Technology (China)

9.2.12. HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany)

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY DEVICE TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TECHNOLOGY 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. U.S. AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. CANADA AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. UK AR & VR DISPLAY MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

