Concentrated Solar Power Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global Concentrated Solar Power Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the concentrated solar power market include BrightSource Energy, Abengoa Solar, Siemens, Acciona, SolarReserve, Torresol Energy, Trivelli Energia, Abors green GmbH, Parvolen CSP Technologies, Sener, Lointek, Rioglass. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Concentrated solar power is a technique that utilizes concentrated solar energy to store and create electricity. It is a process encompassing the use of numerous mirrors to direct the sunlight on a specific point, where the energy from the sun is packed and utilized to produce high-temperature heat. This heat is now used to generate steam, which is the basis to drive the steam turbine to produce electricity. Electricity is produced by passing the generated steam through a traditional generator. The concentrated solar plant in the system has generally two parts, one which is used for the storage of solar energy and transformation into heat and the second one is used to produce electricity using the generated heat. The main variation in different technologies used is the fixation of mirrors and the receiver at different places.

Market Segmentation

The entire Concentrated Solar Power market has been sub-categorized into technology, application type. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Technology

Parabolic Trough

Linear Fresnel

Dish

Power Tower

By Application Type

Residential

Non-Residential

Utility

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for concentrated solar power market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

