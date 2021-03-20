Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market is valued approximately at USD 129.01 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.05% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Digital spending in public safety refers to the funds spent in procuring solutions and services including electric components, ads, electronic devices and active surveillance solutions for public safety. Governments across globe are increasing capabilities for digital spending in public safety, most of the which are focused on creating safer road transportation. Automated systems along with anti-collision sensors and smart topographs are amongst the priority for companies dealing with digital spending in public safety market. Further, advancements in autonomous driving vehicles, emergence of flying taxis and urban air mobility are the key factors contributing to the market growth. According to Statista, the global autonomous car market is projected to reach USD 60 billion by 2030 i.e. about 956% growth when compared to 2018. Moreover, high risk in public safety, growing incidents of terrorist attacks, increasing investments in defense and adoption of AI (artificial intelligence)-driven facial recognition software are the factors anticipated to contribute to the digital spending in public safety market over the forecast period. However, there is need to solve problems pertaining to road transportation safety and key players should innovate in-vehicle technology to make processes cost and time efficient.

The regional analysis of global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of well-established players across the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to the increasing number of smart city projects across the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Esri

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By End-User:

Homeland security

Defense

Fire protection security

Legal

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Digital Spending in Public Safety Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Digital Spending in Public Safety Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Digital Spending in Public Safety Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market Dynamics

3.1. Digital Spending in Public Safety Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Digital Spending in Public Safety Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solution

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6. Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market, by End-User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market by End-User Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User Industry, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Digital Spending in Public Safety Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Homeland security

6.4.2. Defence

6.4.3. Fire protection security

6.4.4. Legal

Chapter 7. Global Digital Spending in Public Safety Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Digital Spending in Public Safety Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.2.1. U.S. Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End-User Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.3. Europe Digital Spending in Public Safety Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.3.2. Germany Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Digital Spending in Public Safety Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.4.2. India Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.4.3. Japan Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.5. Latin America Digital Spending in Public Safety Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.5.2. Mexico Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

7.6. Rest of The World Digital Spending in Public Safety Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Sensor Type Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2.Motorola Solutions, Inc.

8.2.3.Microsoft Corporation

8.2.4.Nokia Corporation

8.2.5.Cisco Systems, Inc.

8.2.6.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

8.2.7.Esri

8.2.8.Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

8.2.9.IBM Corporation

8.2.10.Google Inc.

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

