Global LiDAR Drone Market Size study, by Component Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global LiDAR Drone Market is valued approximately at USD 84.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. LiDAR implies Light Detection and Ranging Techniques, used in surveying and graphing geographical information. The LiDAR measures distance to a target with laser light and measuring the reflected light with a sensor, differences in laser return times and wavelengths, that is used to make digital 3D representation of the target. Drones that contains this light detection ranging technology is known as LiDAR Drones, that provides data of high accuracy and helps in efficient data acquisition. The rising demand for LiDAR Drones for corridor mapping and precision agriculture applications has driven the growth of global LiDAR Drone market. Moreover, growing advancements in Drones and adoption of LiDAR Drone in various applications like Archeology, Construction, and various other sector will boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to Department of Science and Technology, the national mapping agency (NMA) of India announced the use of drones for Large Scale Mapping (LSM) for mapping of the Village Gaothan (Aabadi) areas in the State of Maharashtra covering more than 40,000 villages in 2019. Further, initiatives undertaken by governments of different countries to encourage use of LiDAR Drones for large-scale surveys and emergence of 4D LiDAR sensors is anticipated to create opportunities for the growth of global LiDAR Drone market during the forecast period. However, easy availability of low-cost and lightweight photogrammetry systems are barriers and thus inhibiting the growth of LiDAR Drone market.

The regional analysis of global LiDAR Drone Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to increased adoption of LiDAR drones in this region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Velodyne LiDAR, Inc.

Teledyne Optech

UMS Skeldar

LiDARUSA

YellowScan

Geodetics, Inc.

OnyxScan

Delair

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

LiDAR Lasers

Navigations and Positioning System

UAV Cameras

By Type:

Rotary-Wing LiDAR Drones

Fixed-Wing LiDAR Drones

By Range:

Short-Range LiDAR Drones

Medium-Range LiDAR Drones

Long-Range LiDAR Drones

By Technologies:

LiDAR Drones Based on 2D Technology

LiDAR Drones Based on 3D Technology

LiDAR Drones Based on 4D Technology

By Application:

Corridor Mapping

Archaeology

Construction

Environment

Entertainment

Precision Agriculture

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016,2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global LiDAR Drone Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

