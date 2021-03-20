Global EV Charging Cables Market Size study, by Power supply type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global EV Charging Cables Market is valued approximately at USD 152.3 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 31.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. An EV (electric vehicle) charging cable is used to connect electric vehicle & plug-in electric vehicle to a source of electricity to recharge them. There has been a significant increase in the demand and production of electric vehicles as these vehicles have significant advantage over fuel powered automobiles. For instance, electric vehicle reduces the emission of carbon dioxide. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (2018), burning of 1 gallon of fuel emit 8,887 gram of carbon dioxide. Similarly, 10,180 gram of carbon dioxide is created from burning of 1 gallon of diesel. Furthermore, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, the average emission of carbon dioxide nationwide from gasoline or conventional cars is 381 gram of carbon dioxide per mile. Whereas, battery electric vehicles those run on electricity are considered safest and cleanest for environment as it emits 144 gram of carbon dioxide per mile. With the increasing adoption of electric vehicles, the adoption of electric vehicles charging cables is growing at a significant pace. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA) of United states, total electric vehicle sales was about 2.1 million in 2018 representing an increase of about 64% of the total electric vehicles sold in 2017. Further, as per the IEA, electric vehicles sale is estimated to reach 44 million per year by 2030. Apart from this, increasing demand for fast charging cables would drive the growth in the market. Also, growing government support for the development of charging stations coupled with technological advancements in the EV charging cables. However, development of wireless EV charging impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global EV Charging Cables market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to various projects initiated by the government to increase number of charging stations and presence of key players in the electric vehicle supply equipment industry in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, government initiatives to attract major OEMs to manufacture EV charging infrastructure. Increasing number of charging stations would create lucrative growth prospects for the EV Charging Cables market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Leoni AG

Aptiv Plc.

BESEN International Group

Dyden Corporation

TE Connectivity

Brugg Group

Sinbon Electronics

Coroplast

Phoenix Contact

EV Teison

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Power supply type:

AC charging

DC charging

By Application:

Private charging

Public charging

By cable length:

2 Meters to 5 Meters

6 Meters to 10 Meters

Above 10 Meters

By shape:

Straight

Coiled

By charging level:

Level 1

Level 2

Level 3

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global EV Charging Cables Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

