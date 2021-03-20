Global Personal Cloud Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Personal Cloud Market is valued approximately at USD 18.90 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.40 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Personal cloud is a type of cloud storage for home users to personalized data such as video, documents, photos. Also, it is similar to a private cloud, however it offers enhanced security control. Additionally, small and medium enterprises for personal cloud to witness prominent growth owing to the ease of scalability, low cost and elimination of the need for IT Professionals. The growth of the market is primarily driven by the upsurge in internet usage, proliferation of digital content and need for disaster recovery. For Instance: as per the Hosting Facts Organization, internet users increased from 3.9 billion users in 2017 to 4.1 billion in 2018. Among which Asia has the most internet users, accounting for 49% of all internet users followed by Europe with 16.8 % of internet users. Hence, rising demand for high frequency data access and data sharing, efficient storage and cost effective are expected to propel the demand for personal cloud solutions. However, concerns related to data privacy and data security is expected to impede the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Personal Cloud market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold a notable share in the world in terms of revenue owing to the presence of major personal cloud vendors, also the region is considered leading in terms of adopting personal cloud services. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Google

Microsoft

Apple

AWS

Dropbox

Seagate

Western Digital

Synchronoss

Egnyte

D-Link

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Revenue Type:

Direct Revenue

Indirect Revenue

By User-Type:

Enterprises

Consumers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Personal Cloud Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

