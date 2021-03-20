Global Mobile Marketing Market Size study, by Solution Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Mobile Marketing Market is valued approximately at USD 53 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Mobile marketing is a type of multi-channel, digital marketing strategy which emphasized at achieving a certain type of audience on their tablets, smartphones or any other associated devices across websites, MMS and SMS, e-mail, social media, or mobile applications for news and promotion of the product. There are various mobile marketing channels and involve tradeshows, technology and billboards. The mobile marketing channels are the swiftest growing mean to link up with the audience since consumers examine text messages more commonly than e-mails. Effective mobile marketing means recognizing the mobile audience, designing or developing content with mobile platforms as per the need of consumers and marketing strategic use of mobile applications and SMS/MMS marketing. Increasing number of smartphone users, growth of social media and advertising, along with surging need for mobile web and mobile applications are the few factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2016, smartphone shipments reached to over 467 million units in China, accounting for about 31.8% of the total volume of smartphone shipments worldwide. The number of smartphone users in China is likely to reach about 1.1 billion by 2019 with as many as 63% of the smartphone owners. Also, as per Pew Research it was estimated that more than 5 billion people has mobile devices in 2016 globally. This in turn is projected to leverage the adoption of Mobile Marketing among the end-use applications. However, strict government regulations associated with mobile ads aided with security and privacy concerns are the few factors that impede the growth of global mobile marketing market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Mobile Marketing Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the wide presence of mobile marketing service providers coupled with the increasing penetration of smartphone among people across this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing investment in mobile advertising along with surging number of social media users, especially in India and China, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the Asia-Pacific Mobile Marketing market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

Google Inc.

InMobi

Millennial Media

Marketo

Amobee, Inc.

Flurry, Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAS Institute Inc.

Chartboost, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Solution:

Mobile Web

SMS

Location-Based Marketing

QR Codes

Others

By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User:

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Marketing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Mobile Marketing Market, by Solution, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Mobile Marketing Market, by Enterprise Size, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Mobile Marketing Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Mobile Marketing Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Mobile Marketing Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Mobile Marketing Market Dynamics

3.1. Mobile Marketing Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Mobile Marketing Market Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Mobile Marketing Market, by Solution

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Mobile Marketing Market by Solution, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Mobile Marketing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Mobile Marketing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Mobile Web

5.4.2. SMS

5.4.3. Location-Based Marketing

5.4.4. QR Codes

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global Mobile Marketing Market, by Enterprise Size

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Mobile Marketing Market by Enterprise Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Mobile Marketing Market Estimates & Forecasts by Enterprise Size, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Mobile Marketing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Small & Medium Enterprises

6.4.2. Large Enterprises

Chapter 7. Global Mobile Marketing Market, by End-User

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Mobile Marketing Market by End-User, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Mobile Marketing Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Mobile Marketing Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Retail

7.4.2. Media & Entertainment

7.4.3. Automotive

7.4.4. Healthcare

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Mobile Marketing Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Mobile Marketing Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Mobile Marketing Market

8.2.1. U.S. Mobile Marketing Market

8.2.1.1. Solution breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Enterprise Size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Mobile Marketing Market

8.3. Europe Mobile Marketing Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Mobile Marketing Market

8.3.2. Germany Mobile Marketing Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Mobile Marketing Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Mobile Marketing Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Mobile Marketing Market

8.4.2. India Mobile Marketing Market

8.4.3. Japan Mobile Marketing Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Mobile Marketing Market

8.5. Latin America Mobile Marketing Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Mobile Marketing Market

8.5.2. Mexico Mobile Marketing Market

8.6. Rest of The World Mobile Marketing Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. IBM Corporation

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Google Inc.

9.2.3. InMobi

9.2.4. Millennial Media

9.2.5. Marketo

9.2.6. Amobee, Inc.

9.2.7. Flurry, Inc.

9.2.8. Oracle Corp.

9.2.9. SAS Institute Inc.

9.2.10. Chartboost, Inc.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

….. continued

