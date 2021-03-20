Global Infrared Detector Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Infrared Detector Market is valued approximately at USD 439.07 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. The detector which reacts to infrared (IR) radiation are known as Infrared Detector. These detectors are used to detect infrared radiations to measure heat and detect motion. The detectors are integrated with various devices used for surveillance, testing, detection & measurement and automobiles. Apart from its application in motion detection the detectors are also used for data communication, for monitoring and control applications. This feature is majorly used in the consumer electronics sector where the detectors are integrated into TVs, Smartphones and other devices which converts the Infrared radiation into measurable form. Hence, the growing adoption of consumer electronics across the globe drives the market. As per Statista, the user penetration of consumer electronics in 2020 is 26.9% which is expected to increase to 38.5% by 2024. Further, the high demand for infrared detectors especially for people and motion sensing, security and surveillance applications and temperature measurement are key factors driving the infrared detectors market. However, the high cost and limited accuracy of the detectors hinders the market growth. As these detectors require additional semiconductor components for increased sensitivity and the cooling techniques associated with the use also add on to the overall costs. Although, the increasing penetration of infrared technology for gas analysis and fire detection, and the high popularity of uncooled infrared detectors presents a lucrative opportunity for market growth.

ALSO READ :https://www.evernote.com/shard/s720/sh/367b2ccc-8a27-7427-a26f-19cc44ed649d/

The regional analysis of global Infrared Detector market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high standards of living which implements people and motion sensing, security and surveillance and temperature measurements. Also, with the Military & defense and the residential and commercial sector booming and widely utilizing infrared detectors for these applications propel the product demand. Further, the presence of certain major players in the region such as Honeywell International, Texas Instruments and others support the market growth. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as demand for infrared detector from military and defense and industrial application is augmenting the growth of infrared detector market in Asia Pacific region. Also, the rising geo-political tensions in some of the Asia Pacific countries create additional growth opportunities for the infrared detectors in this region. Moreover, robust government support and a large consumer electronic industry in the region fuel the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Excelitas Technologies (US)

Nippon Ceramic (Japan)

Hamamatsu Photonics (Japan)

Murata Manufacturing (Japan)

FLIR Systems (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

InfraTec (Germany)

Lynred (France)

Honeywell International

ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/02/gas-genset-market-size-industry-trends-revenue-growth-drivers-in-depth-analysis-to-2023.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/covid-19-outbreak-impact-on-oxygen-therapy-equipment-market-growth-2020-global-industry-size-share-top-company-analysis-technology-developments-key-regions.html

By Type:

Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)

Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)

Pyroelectric

Thermopile

Microbolometer

Others

By Technology:

Cooled

Uncooled

By Wavelength:

Near-infrared (NIR) & Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)

Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)

By Application:

People and Motion Sensing

Temperature Measurement

Security and Surveillance

Gas and Fire Detection

Spectroscopy and Biomedical Imaging

Scientific Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Infrared Detector Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. Infrared Detector Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. Infrared Detector Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. Infrared Detector Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. Infrared Detector Market, by Wavelength, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.5. Infrared Detector Market, by Application 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Infrared Detector Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Infrared Detector Market Dynamics

3.1. Infrared Detector Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Infrared Detector Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Infrared Detector Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Infrared Detector Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Infrared Detector Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Infrared Detector Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)

5.4.2. Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs)

5.4.3. Pyroelectric

5.4.4. Thermopile

5.4.5. Microbolometer

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Infrared Detector Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Infrared Detector Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Infrared Detector Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. Infrared Detector Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cooled

6.4.2. Uncooled

Chapter 7. Global Infrared Detector Market, by Wavelength

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Infrared Detector Market by Wavelength , Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Infrared Detector Market Estimates & Forecasts by Wavelength 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. Infrared Detector Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Near-infrared (NIR) & Shortwave Infrared (SWIR)

7.4.2. Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR)

7.4.3. Long-wave Infrared (LWIR)

Chapter 8. Global Infrared Detector Market, by Application

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Infrared Detector Market by Application , Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Infrared Detector Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Million)

8.4. Infrared Detector Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. People and Motion Sensing

8.4.2. Temperature Measurement

8.4.3. Security and Surveillance

8.4.4. Gas and Fire Detection

8.4.5. Spectroscopy and Biomedical Imaging

8.4.6. Scientific Applications

Chapter 9. Global Infrared Detector Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Infrared Detector Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Infrared Detector Market

9.2.1. U.S. Infrared Detector Market

9.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Wavelength breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Infrared Detector Market

9.3. Europe Infrared Detector Market Snapshot

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/