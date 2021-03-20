Global LTE IoT Market Size study, by Technology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global LTE IoT Market is valued approximately at USD 800 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The LTE technology is availed to determine stable connectivity between a variety of devicesfor data transmission to allow industries to deal with the issues associated to predictive maintenance and autonomous production. LTE IoT offers a scalable platform for connecting an extensive range of enterprise, consumers and industrial IoT applications. Through the use of this platforms, it transforms industries by providing devices, machines, sensors, and objects the skill to connect and communicate securely and reliably. Growing number of IoT connected devices, surging need for long-range connectivity among IoT applications, along with the need for unique and defined network qualities are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Safe At Last Inc., a non-profit organization, it is estimated that the total installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is projected to grow to around 75 billion worldwide by 2025, a fivefold increase since 2015 (15.41 billion). Moreover, rise in demand of secured connectivity for IoT applications is the factor likely to create significant opportunities to the growth of market in the upcoming years. However, operational downtime due to upgradation of network infrastructure is one of the major factor anticipated to hampering the growth of global LTE IoT market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global LTE IoT Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of the LTE technology for enterprises’ IoT applications, rising adoption of smart devices and the high presence of presence of telecom companies, such as Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ericsson

Vodafone Group

Telstra

Sierra Wireless

Puresoftware

Sequans Communications

Telus

Mediatek

Athonet

Netnumber

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

LTE-M

NB-IoT

By Professional Services:

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Industry:

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Agriculture

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global LTE IoT Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.1. LTE IoT Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.2. LTE IoT Market, by Service, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.3. LTE IoT Market, by Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.2.4. LTE IoT Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Million)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global LTE IoT Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global LTE IoT Market Dynamics

3.1. LTE IoT Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global LTE IoT Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global LTE IoT Market, by Technology

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global LTE IoT Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global LTE IoT Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2016-2026 (USD Million)

5.4. LTE IoT Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. LTE-M

5.4.2. NB-IoT

Chapter 6. Global LTE IoT Market, by Service

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global LTE IoT Market by Service, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global LTE IoT Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

6.4. LTE IoT Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Professional Services

6.4.2. Managed Services

Chapter 7. Global LTE IoT Market, by Industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global LTE IoT Market by Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global LTE IoT Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry, 2016-2026 (USD Million)

7.4. LTE IoT Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Manufacturing

7.4.2. Energy & Utilities

7.4.3. Transportation & Logistics

7.4.4. Healthcare

7.4.5. Agriculture

Chapter 8. Global LTE IoT Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. LTE IoT Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America LTE IoT Market

8.2.1. U.S. LTE IoT Market

8.2.1.1. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada LTE IoT Market

8.3. Europe LTE IoT Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. LTE IoT Market

8.3.2. Rest of Europe LTE IoT Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific LTE IoT Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China LTE IoT Market

8.4.2. India LTE IoT Market

8.4.3. Japan LTE IoT Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific LTE IoT Market

8.5. Latin America LTE IoT Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil LTE IoT Market

8.5.2. Mexico LTE IoT Market

8.6. Rest of The World LTE IoT Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Ericsson

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Vodafone Group

9.2.3. Telstra

9.2.4. Sierra Wireless

9.2.5. Puresoftware

9.2.6. Sequans Communications

9.2.7. Telus

9.2.8. Mediatek

9.2.9. Athonet

9.2.10. Netnumber

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TECHNOLOGY 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SERVICE 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY INDUSTRY 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

TABLE 20. GLOBAL LTE IOT MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD MILLION)

….. continued

