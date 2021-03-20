Global LTE IoT Market Size study, by Technology Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global LTE IoT Market is valued approximately at USD 800 million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The LTE technology is availed to determine stable connectivity between a variety of devicesfor data transmission to allow industries to deal with the issues associated to predictive maintenance and autonomous production. LTE IoT offers a scalable platform for connecting an extensive range of enterprise, consumers and industrial IoT applications. Through the use of this platforms, it transforms industries by providing devices, machines, sensors, and objects the skill to connect and communicate securely and reliably. Growing number of IoT connected devices, surging need for long-range connectivity among IoT applications, along with the need for unique and defined network qualities are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the Safe At Last Inc., a non-profit organization, it is estimated that the total installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is projected to grow to around 75 billion worldwide by 2025, a fivefold increase since 2015 (15.41 billion). Moreover, rise in demand of secured connectivity for IoT applications is the factor likely to create significant opportunities to the growth of market in the upcoming years. However, operational downtime due to upgradation of network infrastructure is one of the major factor anticipated to hampering the growth of global LTE IoT market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global LTE IoT Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of the LTE technology for enterprises’ IoT applications, rising adoption of smart devices and the high presence of presence of telecom companies, such as Vodafone, and Deutsche Telekom in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
Ericsson
Vodafone Group
Telstra
Sierra Wireless
Puresoftware
Sequans Communications
Telus
Mediatek
Athonet
Netnumber
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Technology:
LTE-M
NB-IoT
By Professional Services:
Professional Services
Managed Services
By Industry:
Manufacturing
Energy & Utilities
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
Agriculture
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global LTE IoT Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
