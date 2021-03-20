Global Proposal Management Software Market Size study, Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Proposal Management Software Market is valued approximately at USD 1.31 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.5% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The proposal management software aims at automating the primary proposal management operations for improved sales results. The growth in the proposal management software market is attributed to the increase in popularity of cloud-based technologies. Further, growing focus on developing smart factories is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, Audi invested over €1 billion, GE invested USD 200 million and Faurecia’s invested € 57 million for the development of their smart plants. Moreover, increasing need to build a product innovation platform to support proposal management software-enabled applications is a major factor expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Growing demand among small and mid-size enterprises (SMES) creates growth opportunities for proposal management software market in future. Also, initiatives to protect environment from organizations to reduce paper use and wastage is expected to boost the software sales. However, privacy and security concerns for business processes and confidential data are few factors anticipated to hinder the growth of global proposal management software market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Proposal Management Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to countries such as North America and Canada region due to its openness to the adoption of new and emerging technologies. Moreover, its robust financial position allows it to spend heavily in the adoption of the latest tools and technologies for ensuring valuable business operations.

Major market player included in this report are:

Icertis

Microsoft

Deltek

WeSuite

GetAccept

Nusii

iQuoteXpress

Sofon

Tilkee

Practice Ignition

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Vertical:

Government

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

Transportation and Logistics

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Proposal Management Software Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Proposal Management Software Market, by Component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Proposal Management Software Market, by Enterprise Size, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Proposal Management Software Market, by Deployment Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Proposal Management Software Market, by Vertical, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Proposal Management Software Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Proposal Management Software Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Sensor Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Proposal Management Software Market Dynamics

3.1. Proposal Management Software Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Proposal Management Software Market Sensor Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Proposal Management Software Market, by Component

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Proposal Management Software Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Proposal Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Proposal Management Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Software

5.4.2.Services

Chapter 6. Global Proposal Management Software Market, by Enterprise Size

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Proposal Management Software Market by Enterprise Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Proposal Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Enterprise Size, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Proposal Management Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Large Enterprises

6.4.2.Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Chapter 7. Global Proposal Management Software Market, by Deployment Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Proposal Management Software Market by Deployment Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Proposal Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Proposal Management Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. On-Premises

7.4.2.Cloud

Chapter 8. Global Proposal Management Software Market, by Vertical

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Proposal Management Software Market by Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Proposal Management Software Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vertical, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Proposal Management Software Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1.Government

8.4.2.Retail and Ecommerce

8.4.3.Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.4.4.Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

8.4.5.Transportation and Logistics

8.4.6.Manufacturing

8.4.7.IT and Telecom

Chapter 9. Global Proposal Management Software Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Proposal Management Software Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Proposal Management Software Market

9.2.1.U.S. Proposal Management Software Market

9.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Enterprise Size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Deployment Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2.Canada Proposal Management Software Market

9.3. Europe Proposal Management Software Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Proposal Management Software Market

9.3.2.Rest of Europe Proposal Management Software Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Proposal Management Software Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Proposal Management Software Market

9.4.2.India Proposal Management Software Market

9.4.3.Japan Proposal Management Software Market

9.4.4.Rest of Asia Pacific Proposal Management Software Market

9.5. Latin America Proposal Management Software Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Proposal Management Software Market

9.5.2.Mexico Proposal Management Software Market

9.6. Rest of The World Proposal Management Software Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1.Icertis

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Sensor Type Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Microsoft

10.2.3.Deltek

10.2.4.WeSuite

10.2.5.GetAccept

10.2.6.Nusii

10.2.7.iQuoteXpress

10.2.8.Sofon

10.2.9.Tilkee

10.2.10.Practice Ignition

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

….. continued

