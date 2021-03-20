Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size study, by Crop Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market is valued approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Agricultural adjuvants are used to increase the efficiency of pesticides such as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and others that are used to eliminate or control the unsolicited pests. Agriculture adjuvant performs a vital role in enhancing the effectiveness of agrochemical and also for improving the productivity or yield of the crop. These adjuvants consist of ammonium fertilizers, surfactants and oils. Global agricultural adjuvants market is projected to increase significantly over the forecast period on account of increasing demand for food and shrinking land. Apart from this, increasing population coupled with increasing significance for precision farming is expected to further drive the global market growth. Precision farming accelerates the use of agricultural adjuvants for appropriate agrochemical application. However, stringent and inconsistent regulations by the authorities regarding the adjuvants impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Agricultural Adjuvants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high adoption of advanced crop protection technologies coupled with high awareness about the scientific practices of crop protection chemicals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as shrinking agriculture area and demand for increasing the yield or crops productivity would create lucrative growth prospects for the Agricultural Adjuvants market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Corteva
Evonik Industries
Nufarm
Croda International
Solvay
BASF
Huntsman Corporation
Clariant
Helena Agri-Enterprises
Stepan Company
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Crop Type:
Cereals & Grains
Oilseeds & Pulses
Fruits & Vegetables
Others
By Function:
Activator Adjuvant
Utility Adjuvant
By Application:
Herbicides
Fungicides
Insecticides
By Adoption Stage:
In-formulation
Tank-mix
By Formulation:
Suspension concentrates
Emulsifiable concentrates
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Crop Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Function, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Adoption Stage, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.6. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Formulation, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Dynamics
3.1. Agricultural Adjuvants Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Crop Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Crop Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Crop Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Cereals & Grains
5.4.2. Oilseeds & Pulses
5.4.3. Fruits & Vegetables
5.4.4. Others
Chapter 6. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Function
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Activator Adjuvant
6.4.2. Utility Adjuvant
Chapter 7. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Herbicides
7.4.2. Fungicides
7.4.3. Insecticides
Chapter 8. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Adoption Stage
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. In-formulation
8.4.2. Tank-mix
Chapter 9. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Formulation
9.1. Market Snapshot
9.2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function, Performance – Potential Analysis
9.3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Sub Segment Analysis
9.4.1. Suspension concentrates
9.4.2. Emulsifiable concentrates
Chapter 10. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Regional Analysis
10.1. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Regional Market Snapshot
10.2. North America Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.2.1. U.S. Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.2.1.1. Crop Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.2. Function breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.4. Adoption Stage breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.5. Formulation breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.2. Canada Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.3. Europe Agricultural Adjuvants Market Snapshot
10.3.1. U.K. Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.3.2. Germany Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.3.3. Rest of Europe Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.4. Asia-Pacific Agricultural Adjuvants Market Snapshot
10.4.1. China Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.4.2. India Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.4.3. Japan Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.5. Latin America Agricultural Adjuvants Market Snapshot
10.5.1. Brazil Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.5.2. Mexico Agricultural Adjuvants Market
10.6. Rest of The World Agricultural Adjuvants Market
Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence
11.1. Top Market Strategies
11.2. Company Profiles
11.2.1. Corteva
11.2.1.1. Key Information
11.2.1.2. Overview
11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
11.2.1.4. Product Summary
11.2.1.5. Recent Developments
11.2.2. Evonik Industries
11.2.3. Nufarm
11.2.4. Croda International
11.2.5. Solvay
11.2.6. BASF
11.2.7. Huntsman Corporation
11.2.8. Clariant
11.2.9. Helena Agri-Enterprises
11.2.10. Stepan Company
Chapter 12. Research Process
12.1. Research Process
12.1.1. Data Mining
12.1.2. Analysis
12.1.3. Market Estimation
12.1.4. Validation
12.1.5. Publishing
12.2. Research Attributes
