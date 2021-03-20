Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size study, by Crop Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market is valued approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Agricultural adjuvants are used to increase the efficiency of pesticides such as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides and others that are used to eliminate or control the unsolicited pests. Agriculture adjuvant performs a vital role in enhancing the effectiveness of agrochemical and also for improving the productivity or yield of the crop. These adjuvants consist of ammonium fertilizers, surfactants and oils. Global agricultural adjuvants market is projected to increase significantly over the forecast period on account of increasing demand for food and shrinking land. Apart from this, increasing population coupled with increasing significance for precision farming is expected to further drive the global market growth. Precision farming accelerates the use of agricultural adjuvants for appropriate agrochemical application. However, stringent and inconsistent regulations by the authorities regarding the adjuvants impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Agricultural Adjuvants market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high adoption of advanced crop protection technologies coupled with high awareness about the scientific practices of crop protection chemicals. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as shrinking agriculture area and demand for increasing the yield or crops productivity would create lucrative growth prospects for the Agricultural Adjuvants market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Corteva

Evonik Industries

Nufarm

Croda International

Solvay

BASF

Huntsman Corporation

Clariant

Helena Agri-Enterprises

Stepan Company

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

By Function:

Activator Adjuvant

Utility Adjuvant

By Application:

Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

By Adoption Stage:

In-formulation

Tank-mix

By Formulation:

Suspension concentrates

Emulsifiable concentrates

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Crop Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Function, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Adoption Stage, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Formulation, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Dynamics

3.1. Agricultural Adjuvants Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Crop Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Crop Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Crop Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Cereals & Grains

5.4.2. Oilseeds & Pulses

5.4.3. Fruits & Vegetables

5.4.4. Others

Chapter 6. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Function

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Activator Adjuvant

6.4.2. Utility Adjuvant

Chapter 7. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Herbicides

7.4.2. Fungicides

7.4.3. Insecticides

Chapter 8. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Adoption Stage

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. In-formulation

8.4.2. Tank-mix

Chapter 9. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, by Formulation

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market by Function, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market Estimates & Forecasts by Function 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

9.4. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Suspension concentrates

9.4.2. Emulsifiable concentrates

Chapter 10. Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. Agricultural Adjuvants Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.2.1. U.S. Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.2.1.1. Crop Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.2. Function breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.4. Adoption Stage breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.5. Formulation breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.2. Canada Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.3. Europe Agricultural Adjuvants Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.3.2. Germany Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.3.3. Rest of Europe Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.4. Asia-Pacific Agricultural Adjuvants Market Snapshot

10.4.1. China Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.4.2. India Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.4.3. Japan Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.5. Latin America Agricultural Adjuvants Market Snapshot

10.5.1. Brazil Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.5.2. Mexico Agricultural Adjuvants Market

10.6. Rest of The World Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Corteva

11.2.1.1. Key Information

11.2.1.2. Overview

11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4. Product Summary

11.2.1.5. Recent Developments

11.2.2. Evonik Industries

11.2.3. Nufarm

11.2.4. Croda International

11.2.5. Solvay

11.2.6. BASF

11.2.7. Huntsman Corporation

11.2.8. Clariant

11.2.9. Helena Agri-Enterprises

11.2.10. Stepan Company

Chapter 12. Research Process

12.1. Research Process

12.1.1. Data Mining

12.1.2. Analysis

12.1.3. Market Estimation

12.1.4. Validation

12.1.5. Publishing

12.2. Research Attributes

12.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY CROP TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY FUNCTION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY ADOPTION STAGE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY FORMULATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL ADJUVANTS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

