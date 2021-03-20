Global Agriculture films Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Agriculture films Market is valued approximately USD 8.2 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.90% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Agriculture films are polymeric films that are used in plastic culture for soil protection, mulching and greenhouse. These films help to reduce the time taken for growing, earlier harvest and higher yields. Furthermore, these agriculture films decrease the exposure of soil and seeds thus conserve soil moisture and nutrients. Increasing population is subsequently increasing the demand for food. This is resulting in a growing demand for agriculture films. According to Harvard Business Review, food demand is expected to increase between 59%to 98% by 2050 as compared to 2016 due to rising population. With the rise in food demand, farmers need to increase the crop production by adopting new farming methods. This is significantly paving the demand for agriculture films in farming, hence driving market growth. Global focus on growing agriculture output and demand from the dairy industry are key driving forces in the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancements in horticulture is anticipated to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, high installation cost of agriculture films impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ :https://www.evernote.com/shard/s720/sh/4ce6e6fa-5fad-3405-ab31-fbe66ce63550/acca360aa91f8d1b6be0207ea171d998

The regional analysis of global Agriculture films market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the high adoption of advanced farming technique. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing population, agriculture being the major occupation, adoption of mulching would create lucrative growth prospects for the Agriculture films market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Berry Global Inc.

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Coveris

RPC Group PLC

The Rkw Group

BASF SE

The DOW Chemical Company

Trioplast Industrier AB

AB Rani Plast Oy

Grupo Armando Alvarez

ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/02/centrifugal-pump-market-2020-developments-future-plans-comprehensive-research-and-competitive-landscape-2023.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Reclaim

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Other Agricultural Films

By Application:

Greenhouse Film

Mulch Film

Silage Film

ALSO READ :https://www.medgadget.com/2020/06/hematology-diagnostics-market-size-analysis-key-insights-business-overview-growth-opportunities-covid-19-analysis-and-industry-dynamics-by-2023.html

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Agriculture films Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Agricultural Films Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Agricultural Films Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Agricultural Films Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Agricultural Films Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Agricultural Films Market Dynamics

3.1. Agricultural Films Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Agricultural Films Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Agricultural Films Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Agricultural Films Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Agricultural Films Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Agricultural Films Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Linear Low-density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

5.4.2. Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)

5.4.3. Reclaim

5.4.4. Ethylene-vinyl Acetate (EVA)

5.4.5. High-density Polyethylene (HDPE)

5.4.6. Others (EVOH, PVC, and ETFE)

Chapter 6. Global Agricultural Films Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Agricultural Films Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Agricultural Films Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Agricultural Films Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Greenhouse film

6.4.2. Mulch film

6.4.3. Silage film

Chapter 7. Global Agricultural Films Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Agricultural Films Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Agricultural Films Market

7.2.1. U.S. Agricultural Films Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Agricultural Films Market

7.3. Europe Agricultural Films Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Agricultural Films Market

7.3.2. Germany Agricultural Films Market

7.3.3. Rest of Europe Agricultural Films Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Agricultural Films Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Agricultural Films Market

7.4.2. India Agricultural Films Market

7.4.3. Japan Agricultural Films Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Agricultural Films Market

7.5. Latin America Agricultural Films Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Agricultural Films Market

7.5.2. Mexico Agricultural Films Market

7.6. Rest of The World Agricultural Films Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Berry Global Inc.

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Kuraray Co. Ltd.

8.2.3. Coveris

8.2.4. RPC Group PLC

8.2.5. The Rkw Group

8.2.6. BASF SE

8.2.7. The DOW Chemical Company

8.2.8. Trioplast Industrier AB

8.2.9. AB Rani Plast Oy

8.2.10. Grupo Armando Alvarez

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL AGRICULTURAL FILMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/