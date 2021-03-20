Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market is valued approximately USD 1.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.29% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Controlled release fertilizers are granulated fertilizers coated with resin or polymer restricts that release nutrients gradually in the soil. These controlled release fertilizers are water in soluble that lead to nutrients disperse in to soil more slowly. It is an effective way to control the release of nutrients in the soil within a given period. Controlled release fertilizers are commonly used in the nursery for fertilizing trees and shrubs. Rising production of fertilizer, urea products across the globe coupled with favorable government policies and regulations are key driving forces of market growth. Apart from this, product innovations in controlled-release technology and crop-specific nutrient management through precision farming is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, improper management of controlled-release fertilizers impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Controlled-Release Fertilizers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high product awareness and usage of improved farming methodologies in region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as would create lucrative growth prospects for the Controlled-Release Fertilizers market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agrium

Yara

ICL

Scottsmiracle-Gro

Koch Industries

Helena Chemical

Kingenta

SQM

Haifa Chemicals

Jcam Agri.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Slow-Release

Coated & Encapsulated

N-Stabilizers

By Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Plantation Crops

Turf & Ornamentals

Other Crop Types

By Application Method:

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Dynamics

3.1. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Slow-Release

5.4.2. Coated & Encapsulated

5.4.3. N-Stabilizers

Chapter 6. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market by Crop Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Crop Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cereals & Grains

6.4.2. Oilseeds & Pulses

6.4.3. Fruits & Vegetables

6.4.4. Plantation Crops

6.4.5. Turf & Ornamentals

6.4.6. Other Crop Types

Chapter 7. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, by Application Method

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Foliar

7.4.2. Fertigation

7.4.3. Others

Chapter 8. Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.2.1. U.S. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Crop Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Application method Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.3. Europe Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.3.2. Germany Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.4.2. India Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.4.3. Japan Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.5. Latin America Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.5.2. Mexico Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

8.6. Rest of The World Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Agrium

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Yara

9.2.3. ICL

9.2.4. Scottsmiracle-Gro

9.2.5. Koch Industries

9.2.6. Helena Chemical

9.2.7. Kingenta

9.2.8. SQM

9.2.9. Haifa Chemicals

9.2.10. Jcam Agri.

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY CROP TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL CONTROLLED-RELEASE FERTILIZERS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

