Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Size study, by Service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market is valued approximately at USD 22.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. In-vehicle infotainment can be defined as a complete suite of advanced features (Internet, GPS, sensors) integrated in the vehicle. These advanced features are used to provide information, entertainment services and communication, navigation and climate control information in the vehicles. These embedded infotainment system in vehicles also facilitates Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity, live media streaming, interactive voice recognition services and smart technologies for mobile integration. Increasing vehicle production, consumer preference for advanced and feature-rich infotainment systems is anticipated to thrive the in-vehicle infotainment market growth. These in-vehicle infotainment systems are embedded in the vehicle, thus increasing sales of vehicles which is one of the significant factors contributing towards market growth. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai launched Santro with new infotainment systems. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki launched WagonR embedded with Smart play infotainment systems.
Furthermore, government mandates on telematics and E-call services is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. Different government, Jurisdictions and non-government organizations across the globe have adopted various rules and regulations for vehicle tracking and vehicle telematics with the aim to promote the security and safety. For instance, in Australia, in 2017, National Transport Commission (NTC) implemented Heavy Vehicle National Law including Electric Work Diary and Intelligent Access Program aim to use telematics in buses, trucks and commercial vehicles. Also, as per the imitative by transport ministry of India, by April 2018, the transport vehicles in India are to be mandatorily equipped with GPS devices. Thus, government regulation of telematics is significantly increasing the adoption of in vehicle infotainment systems in vehicles. However, high cost of infotainment systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global In-vehicle Infotainment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of large number of players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising demand for luxury cars, government regulations on safety and security would create lucrative growth prospects for the In-vehicle Infotainment market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Alpine Electronics, Inc.
Garmin, Ltd.
Pioneer Corporation
HARMAN International
Panasonic Corporation
Robert Bosch Gmbh
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Clarion Co., Ltd
Tomtom International
Continental AG
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Service:
Entertainment Services
Navigation Services
E-Call
Vehicle Diagnostics
Others
By form:
Embedded
Tethered
Integrated
By vehicle type:
Passenger Car
LCV
HCV
By component:
Display Unit/ Infotainment Unit
Control Panel
Telematics Control Unit
Head-Up Display
By location:
Front Row
Rear Row
By connectivity:
3G
4G
5G
By operating system:
Linux
QNX
Microsoft
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
