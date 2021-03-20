Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Size study, by Service Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market is valued approximately at USD 22.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. In-vehicle infotainment can be defined as a complete suite of advanced features (Internet, GPS, sensors) integrated in the vehicle. These advanced features are used to provide information, entertainment services and communication, navigation and climate control information in the vehicles. These embedded infotainment system in vehicles also facilitates Bluetooth, Wi-Fi connectivity, live media streaming, interactive voice recognition services and smart technologies for mobile integration. Increasing vehicle production, consumer preference for advanced and feature-rich infotainment systems is anticipated to thrive the in-vehicle infotainment market growth. These in-vehicle infotainment systems are embedded in the vehicle, thus increasing sales of vehicles which is one of the significant factors contributing towards market growth. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai launched Santro with new infotainment systems. Similarly, Maruti Suzuki launched WagonR embedded with Smart play infotainment systems.

Furthermore, government mandates on telematics and E-call services is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. Different government, Jurisdictions and non-government organizations across the globe have adopted various rules and regulations for vehicle tracking and vehicle telematics with the aim to promote the security and safety. For instance, in Australia, in 2017, National Transport Commission (NTC) implemented Heavy Vehicle National Law including Electric Work Diary and Intelligent Access Program aim to use telematics in buses, trucks and commercial vehicles. Also, as per the imitative by transport ministry of India, by April 2018, the transport vehicles in India are to be mandatorily equipped with GPS devices. Thus, government regulation of telematics is significantly increasing the adoption of in vehicle infotainment systems in vehicles. However, high cost of infotainment systems impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global In-vehicle Infotainment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of large number of players. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising demand for luxury cars, government regulations on safety and security would create lucrative growth prospects for the In-vehicle Infotainment market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Garmin, Ltd.

Pioneer Corporation

HARMAN International

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Clarion Co., Ltd

Tomtom International

Continental AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Entertainment Services

Navigation Services

E-Call

Vehicle Diagnostics

Others

By form:

Embedded

Tethered

Integrated

By vehicle type:

Passenger Car

LCV

HCV

By component:

Display Unit/ Infotainment Unit

Control Panel

Telematics Control Unit

Head-Up Display

By location:

Front Row

Rear Row

By connectivity:

3G

4G

5G

By operating system:

Linux

QNX

Microsoft

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Service, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Form, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by vehicle type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by component, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by location, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.7. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by connectivity, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.8. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by operating systems, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Dynamics

3.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Service

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Service, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Entertainment Services

5.4.2. Navigation Services

5.4.3. E-Call

5.4.4. Vehicle Diagnostics

5.4.5. Others

Chapter 6. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Form

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Form, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Embedded

6.4.2. Tethered

6.4.3. Integrated

Chapter 7. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Component

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Display Unit/ Infotainment Unit

7.4.2. Control Panel

7.4.3. Telematics Control Unit

7.4.4. Head-Up Display

Chapter 8. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Vehicle Type

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Passenger Car

8.4.2. LCV

8.4.3. HCV

Chapter 9. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Location

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Location, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Location 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

9.4. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Front Row

9.4.2. Rear Row

Chapter 10. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Connectivity

10.1. Market Snapshot

10.2. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Connectivity, Performance – Potential Analysis

10.3. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Connectivity 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

10.4. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, Sub Segment Analysis

10.4.1. 3G

10.4.2. 4G

10.4.3. 5G

Chapter 11. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, by Operating System

11.1. Market Snapshot

11.2. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market by Operating System, Performance – Potential Analysis

11.3. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market Estimates & Forecasts by Operating System 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

11.3.1. Linux

11.3.2. QNX

11.3.3. Microsoft

11.3.4. Others

Chapter 12. Global In-vehicle Infotainment Market, Regional Analysis

12.1. In-vehicle Infotainment Market, Regional Market Snapshot

12.2. North America In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.2.1. U.S. In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.2.1.1. Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

12.2.1.2. Form breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

12.2.1.3. vehicle typebreakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

12.2.1.4. component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

12.2.1.5. location breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

12.2.1.6. connectivity breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

12.2.1.7. operating system breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

12.2.2. Canada In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.3. Europe In-vehicle Infotainment Market Snapshot

12.3.1. U.K. In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.3.2. Germany In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.3.3. Rest of Europe In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.4. Asia-Pacific In-vehicle Infotainment Market Snapshot

12.4.1. China In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.4.2. India In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.4.3. Japan In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.5. Latin America In-vehicle Infotainment Market Snapshot

12.5.1. Brazil In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.5.2. Mexico In-vehicle Infotainment Market

12.6. Rest of The World In-vehicle Infotainment Market

Chapter 13. Competitive Intelligence

13.1. Top Market Strategies

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Alpine Electronics, Inc.

13.2.1.1. Key Information

13.2.1.2. Overview

13.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

13.2.1.4. Product Summary

13.2.1.5. Recent Developments

13.2.2. Garmin, Ltd.

13.2.3. Pioneer Corporation

13.2.4. HARMAN International

13.2.5. Panasonic Corporation

….. continued

