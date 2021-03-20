Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Size study, by Vehicle Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market is valued approximately USD 229.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.18% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive drivetrains comprise of elements that transmit power to the driving wheels of the vehicles. The drivetrain system involves the wheels, drive shafts, the axles, the U joints, the CV joints, and the transmission of a vehicle. All these components that create a part of the drivetrain system are accountable for transmitting torque or power to the wheels to make the vehicle move ahead. Increasing sales and production of vehicles is one of the crucial factors towards market growth. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), worldwide car production increased to 73.4 million units in 2017 as compared to 72.1 million units in 2016. Furthermore, the worldwide commercial vehicle production increased to 25.13 billion in 2018 from 23.84 billion in 2017 as per OICA. Further,

growing demand for comfort & safety in vehicles coupled with increasing need for better acceleration, traction, & towing capabilities in vehicles are further contributing towards market growth. Furthermore, integration of electronics in drivetrains is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, fluctuations in raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Drivetrain market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for comfort and safety in vehicles. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as development in the vehicle production, increasing usage of electric vehicles and strict government regulations would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Drivetrain market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

Borgwarner Inc.

GKN PLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Magna International Inc.

Dana Holding Corporation

JTEKT Corporation

Showa Corporation

Schaeffler Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles: Trucks

Heavy Commercial Vehicles: Buses

By Drive Type:

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

By Electric Vehicle Type:

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Drivetrain Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Automotive Drivetrain Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Automotive Drivetrain Market, by Drive Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Automotive Drivetrain Market, by Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Automotive Drivetrain Market, by Electric Vehicle Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Dynamics

3.1. Automotive Drivetrain Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market, by Drive Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market by Drive Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Estimates & Forecasts by Drive Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Automotive Drivetrain Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Front Wheel Drive

5.4.2. Rear Wheel Drive

5.4.3. All-Wheel Drive

Chapter 6. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market by Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Estimates & Forecasts by Vehicle Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Automotive Drivetrain Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Passenger Car

6.4.2. Light Commercial Vehicles

6.4.3. Heavy Commercial Vehicles

6.4.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicles: Trucks

6.4.5. Heavy Commercial Vehicles: Buses

Chapter 7. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market, by Electric Vehicle Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market by Electric Vehicle Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Estimates & Forecasts by Electric Vehicle Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Automotive Drivetrain Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Battery Electric Vehicles

7.4.2. Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

7.4.3. Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Chapter 8. Global Automotive Drivetrain Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Automotive Drivetrain Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.2.1. U.S. Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.2.1.1. Drive Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Electric Vehicle Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.3. Europe Automotive Drivetrain Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.3.2. Germany Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.4.2. India Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.4.3. Japan Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.5. Latin America Automotive Drivetrain Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.5.2. Mexico Automotive Drivetrain Market

8.6. Rest of The World Automotive Drivetrain Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc.

9.2.3. Borgwarner Inc.

9.2.4. GKN PLC

9.2.5. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

9.2.6. Magna International Inc.

9.2.7. Dana Holding Corporation

9.2.8. JTEKT Corporation

9.2.9. Showa Corporation

9.2.10. Schaeffler Group

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

….. continued

