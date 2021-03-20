Global Digital Oilfield Market Size study, by Fiber Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Digital Oilfield Market is valued approximately USD 22.8 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Digital oilfield market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Digital oilfield is referred as the automation of upstream, midstream & downstream oilfield activities. The Digital oilfield is considered as the part of energy sector which has incorporated several advanced software along with data analysis techniques into its operations to offer better outputs & enhance the profitability of the production process. The Digital oilfield provided advantages which precisely include optimized production rate of hydrocarbons, environmental protection and ease of finding reserves along with exploiting them to the full optimization and utilization. The Digital oilfield market is primarily driven owing to novel technological advancements precisely in the digital oilfield, surging return on investment in the digital oilfield, introduction of digital trends in digital oilfield and enhanced need from oil & gas operators to upgrade production from mature wells on the global scenario. For instance, January 2019, Osprey Informatics (a provider of intelligent monitoring solutions for industrial operations) Secured about $3.75 million investment led by the Evok innovations and Shell venture LLC. & InterGen capital towards development of intelligent visual monitoring platform including methane detection. However, delay in decision making process due to deploying several analytic tools along with cybersecurity threat are acting as restraining factors for the growth and development of digital oilfield market.

The regional analysis of global Digital Oilfield Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the novel technological advancements in the digital oilfield and enhance return on investment in the digital oilfield sector in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to the surging need from oil & gas operators to upgrade production region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Qinetiq Group PLC

Halliburton Co.

Schlumberger NV

Baker Hughes, Inc.

Future Fibre Technologies Ltd.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Fotech Solutions Ltd

Omnisens Sa

Silixa Ltd

Ziebel as

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Fiber Type:

Single Mode Fiber

Multimode Fiber

By End-User:

Oil & Gas

Military

Infrastructure

Transportation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Digital Oilfield Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Digital Oilfield Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Digital Oilfield Market, by Solutions, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Digital Oilfield Market, by Processes, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Digital Oilfield Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Digital Oilfield Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Digital Oilfield Market Dynamics

3.1. Digital Oilfield Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Digital Oilfield Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Digital Oilfield Market, by Solutions

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Digital Oilfield Market by Solutions, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Digital Oilfield Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solutions 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Digital Oilfield Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware Solutions

5.4.2. Software & Service Solutions

5.4.3. Data Storage Solutions

Chapter 6. Global Digital Oilfield Market, by Process

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Digital Oilfield Market by Process, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Digital Oilfield Market Estimates & Forecasts by Process 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Digital Oilfield Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Product Optimization

6.4.2. Drilling Optimization

6.4.3. Reservoir Optimization

6.4.4. Safety Management

6.4.5. Others

Chapter 7. Global Digital Oilfield Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Digital Oilfield Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Digital Oilfield Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Digital Oilfield Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Onshore

7.4.2. Offshore

Chapter 8. Global Digital Oilfield Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Digital Oilfield Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Digital Oilfield Market

8.2.1. U.S. Digital Oilfield Market

8.2.1.1. Solutions breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Process breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Digital Oilfield Market

8.3. Europe Digital Oilfield Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Digital Oilfield Market

8.3.2. Rest of Europe Digital Oilfield Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Digital Oilfield Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Digital Oilfield Market

8.4.2. India Digital Oilfield Market

8.4.3. Japan Digital Oilfield Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Digital Oilfield Market

8.5. Latin America Digital Oilfield Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Digital Oilfield Market

8.5.2. Mexico Digital Oilfield Market

8.6. Rest of The World Digital Oilfield Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Schlumberger

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Weatherford

9.2.3. Bhge

9.2.4. Halliburton

9.2.5. National Oilwell Varco

9.2.6. ABB

9.2.7. Emerson

9.2.8. Rcokwell

9.2.9. Siemens

9.2.10. Honeywell

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SOLUTION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL DIGITAL OILFIELD MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PROCESS 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

