Global Engineering Services Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Engineering Services Market is valued approximately USD 232.9 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Engineering Services market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Engineering services market precisely includes a wide spectrum of engineering, analytical services and consulting to support and help companies with composite questions and concerns. These services include design elements of products or service, equipment, infrastructure and processes involved in manufacturing, maintaining or delivering. In the present scenario, the organizations indulged in offering engineering services precisely apply physical laws & principals of engineering in the development, design & utility of instruments, materials, structures, processes and systems. The Engineering services primarily consists technical applications of engineering in the aspects of product designs & innovations in the sectors such as mining, power and energy, construction and automotive. The Engineering Services market is primarily driven owing to escalating construction sector in both developed and developing countries, surging production of vehicles, escalating adoption and utility in consumer electronics, growing adoption of Internet of things and initiatives taken by the private organizations on the global scenario. For instance, according to Statista, around 23.5 million passenger cars along with 4.3 million commercial vehicles were produced in China by the automotive manufacturing organizations which was one of the highest productions on the global scenario. The engineering services hold utmost importance as they are need in the assembly line operations further fueling the utility and adoption of engineering services market. However, lack of skilled professionals is acting as restraining factor considering the growth and development of engineering services market.
The regional analysis of global Engineering Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing acceptance of Engineering Services products due to the surge in the activities of shale energy exploration along with surging adoption of Internet of Things. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to the escalating construction sector in both urban and semi-urban provinces along with escalating production of vehicles which would create lucrative growth opportunities for engineering services in the Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Tata Consulting Services (TCS)
Infosys
WorleyParsons
Deaton Engineering Inc
Aricent Group
Aecom
Bechtol
Fluor
SNC-Lavalin
Jacobs
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Civil Engineering Services
Environmental Engineering Services
Construction Engineering Services
Mechanical Engineering Services
Others Engineering Services
By End-User:
Automotive
Industrial Manufacturing
Healthcare Sector
Aerospace
Telecommunications
Information Technology
Energy & Utilities
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Engineering ServicesMarket in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Engineering Services Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Engineering Services Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Engineering Services Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Engineering Services Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Engineering Services Market Dynamics
3.1. Engineering Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Engineering Services Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Engineering Services Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Engineering Services Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Engineering Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Engineering Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Civil Engineering Services
5.4.2. Environmental Engineering Services
5.4.3. Construction Engineering Services
5.4.4. Mechanical Engineering Services
5.4.5. Others Engineering Services
Chapter 6. Global Engineering Services Market, by End User
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Engineering Services Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Engineering Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Engineering Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Automotive
6.4.2. Industrial Manufacturing
6.4.3. Healthcare Sector
6.4.4. Aerospace
6.4.5. Telecommunications
6.4.6. Information Technology
6.4.7. Energy & Utilities
6.4.8. Others
Chapter 7. Global Engineering Services Market, Regional Analysis
7.1. Engineering Services Market, Regional Market Snapshot
7.2. North America Engineering Services Market
7.2.1. U.S. Engineering Services Market
7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.1.2. End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
7.2.2. Canada Engineering Services Market
7.3. Europe Engineering Services Market Snapshot
7.3.1. U.K. Engineering Services Market
7.3.2. Rest of Europe Engineering Services Market
7.4. Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Market Snapshot
7.4.1. China Engineering Services Market
7.4.2. India Engineering Services Market
7.4.3. Japan Engineering Services Market
7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Engineering Services Market
7.5. Latin America Engineering Services Market Snapshot
7.5.1. Brazil Engineering Services Market
7.5.2. Mexico Engineering Services Market
7.6. Rest of The World Engineering Services Market
Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence
8.1. Top Market Strategies
8.2. Company Profiles
8.2.1. Tata Consulting Services (TCS)
8.2.1.1. Key Information
8.2.1.2. Overview
8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
8.2.1.4. Product Summary
8.2.1.5. Recent Developments
8.2.2. Infosys
8.2.3. WorleyParsons
8.2.4. Deaton Engineering Inc
8.2.5. Aricent Group
8.2.6. Aecom
8.2.7. Bechtol
8.2.8. Fluor
8.2.9. SNC-Lavalin
8.2.10. Jacobs
Chapter 9. Research Process
9.1. Research Process
9.1.1. Data Mining
9.1.2. Analysis
9.1.3. Market Estimation
9.1.4. Validation
9.1.5. Publishing
9.2. Research Attributes
9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET
TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET
TABLE 3. GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET, REPORT SCOPE
TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED
TABLE 6. GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 7. GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 8. GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END USER 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
….. continued
