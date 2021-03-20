Global Engineering Services Market Size study, by Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Engineering Services Market is valued approximately USD 232.9 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.40% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Engineering Services market is on the surging trend considering the global scenario. The Engineering services market precisely includes a wide spectrum of engineering, analytical services and consulting to support and help companies with composite questions and concerns. These services include design elements of products or service, equipment, infrastructure and processes involved in manufacturing, maintaining or delivering. In the present scenario, the organizations indulged in offering engineering services precisely apply physical laws & principals of engineering in the development, design & utility of instruments, materials, structures, processes and systems. The Engineering services primarily consists technical applications of engineering in the aspects of product designs & innovations in the sectors such as mining, power and energy, construction and automotive. The Engineering Services market is primarily driven owing to escalating construction sector in both developed and developing countries, surging production of vehicles, escalating adoption and utility in consumer electronics, growing adoption of Internet of things and initiatives taken by the private organizations on the global scenario. For instance, according to Statista, around 23.5 million passenger cars along with 4.3 million commercial vehicles were produced in China by the automotive manufacturing organizations which was one of the highest productions on the global scenario. The engineering services hold utmost importance as they are need in the assembly line operations further fueling the utility and adoption of engineering services market. However, lack of skilled professionals is acting as restraining factor considering the growth and development of engineering services market.

The regional analysis of global Engineering Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing acceptance of Engineering Services products due to the surge in the activities of shale energy exploration along with surging adoption of Internet of Things. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to the escalating construction sector in both urban and semi-urban provinces along with escalating production of vehicles which would create lucrative growth opportunities for engineering services in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Tata Consulting Services (TCS)

Infosys

WorleyParsons

Deaton Engineering Inc

Aricent Group

Aecom

Bechtol

Fluor

SNC-Lavalin

Jacobs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Civil Engineering Services

Environmental Engineering Services

Construction Engineering Services

Mechanical Engineering Services

Others Engineering Services

By End-User:

Automotive

Industrial Manufacturing

Healthcare Sector

Aerospace

Telecommunications

Information Technology

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Engineering ServicesMarket in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Engineering Services Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Engineering Services Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Engineering Services Market, by End User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Engineering Services Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Engineering Services Market Dynamics

3.1. Engineering Services Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Engineering Services Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Engineering Services Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Engineering Services Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Engineering Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Engineering Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Civil Engineering Services

5.4.2. Environmental Engineering Services

5.4.3. Construction Engineering Services

5.4.4. Mechanical Engineering Services

5.4.5. Others Engineering Services

Chapter 6. Global Engineering Services Market, by End User

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Engineering Services Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Engineering Services Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Engineering Services Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Automotive

6.4.2. Industrial Manufacturing

6.4.3. Healthcare Sector

6.4.4. Aerospace

6.4.5. Telecommunications

6.4.6. Information Technology

6.4.7. Energy & Utilities

6.4.8. Others

Chapter 7. Global Engineering Services Market, Regional Analysis

7.1. Engineering Services Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2. North America Engineering Services Market

7.2.1. U.S. Engineering Services Market

7.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.1.2. End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

7.2.2. Canada Engineering Services Market

7.3. Europe Engineering Services Market Snapshot

7.3.1. U.K. Engineering Services Market

7.3.2. Rest of Europe Engineering Services Market

7.4. Asia-Pacific Engineering Services Market Snapshot

7.4.1. China Engineering Services Market

7.4.2. India Engineering Services Market

7.4.3. Japan Engineering Services Market

7.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Engineering Services Market

7.5. Latin America Engineering Services Market Snapshot

7.5.1. Brazil Engineering Services Market

7.5.2. Mexico Engineering Services Market

7.6. Rest of The World Engineering Services Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Top Market Strategies

8.2. Company Profiles

8.2.1. Tata Consulting Services (TCS)

8.2.1.1. Key Information

8.2.1.2. Overview

8.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4. Product Summary

8.2.1.5. Recent Developments

8.2.2. Infosys

8.2.3. WorleyParsons

8.2.4. Deaton Engineering Inc

8.2.5. Aricent Group

8.2.6. Aecom

8.2.7. Bechtol

8.2.8. Fluor

8.2.9. SNC-Lavalin

8.2.10. Jacobs

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.2. Research Attributes

9.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL ENGINEERING SERVICES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END USER 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

