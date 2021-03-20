Children’s Wear Market: Global Industry Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The global Children’s Wear Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the children’s wear market include Adidas AG, Benetton Group, Carter’s Inc., Cotton On Group Pty. Ltd., Diesel SPA, Dolce & Gabbana SRL, Esprit Holdings Limited, Fruit of the Loom, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Levi Strauss & Co., Mothercare plc, Nike Inc., OshKosh B’gosh Inc., The Children’s Place, The Gap Inc., V.F. Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly increasing global population is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising consumer demand for premium and branded apparel is also providing a boost to the market. Owing to the increasing expenditure capacities and changing lifestyles, parents prefer to purchase high-quality premium apparel to ensure the optimum comfort and safety for their child. Additionally, the emerging trend of matching outfits such as mommy and me and mini-me dresses, along with the introduction of clothing lines influenced by increasing exposure to celebrities, is positively impacting the product sales. Vendors are manufacturing small replicas of adult-size dresses for kids that are similar to the outfits worn by parents or celebrities. Moreover, factors such as rapid urbanization, aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers, along with the development of the online retailing market that provides hassle-free shopping experience, while offering a wide range of options to the consumers, are projected to drive the market further. Other factors driving the market growth include rising brand-consciousness among children and parents, the growing impact of television and mass-media, and active participation of celebrities in campaigns and advertisements of different brands.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of children’s wear.

Market Segmentation

The entire Children’s Wear market has been sub-categorized into product category, consumer group, gender, distribution channel. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Category

Apparel

Footwear

Others

By Consumer Group

Infant (0-12 Months)

Toddler (1-3yrs)

Preschool (3-5yrs)

Gradeschooler (5-12yrs)

By Gender

Boys

Girls

Unisex

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for children’s wear market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

