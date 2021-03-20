Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Size study, by End User Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is valued approximately USD 27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.85% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Aircraft cabin interiors include seating, in flight entertainment connectivity, cabin lighting, galley, lavatory, windows, windshield, storage bins and interior panels. Rising demand of aircraft due to the rise in air passenger traffic is fueling the aircraft cabin interior market. For instance, as per the International Civil Aviation Organization, the number of air passengers are estimated to grow 8.2 billion in 2037 as compared to 3.79 billion in 2017. This, rising number of air travels are attributed to the increasing number of new aircrafts orders thereby leading growth in the aircraft cabin interiors. Further, the increasing concern of airliners to enhance its customer experience by providing improved aesthetics of cabin interiors in new as well as existing aircraft fleets is also expected to contribute to market growth. Also, the rise in demand of premium economy seats and increasing popularity of travelling by air in emerging economies are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the additional features being provided by the airliners such as Wi-Fi connectivity and innovative interior lighting system and the influence of low cost airlines are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, the cybersecurity issues related to air traffic control (ATC), high cost of installation and delayed aircraft deliveries are few factors anticipated to hinder the growth of global aircraft cabin interiors market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the flourishing aviation industry in the region. Also, the presence of major aircraft production company like Boeing and Bombardier in US and Canada are responsible for high demand of the aircraft cabin interiors market in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Astronics Corporation

Cobham PLC

Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. Kg

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (Collins Aerospace)

Thales Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By End User:

OEM

Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)

Aftermarket

By Aircraft Type:

Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

Business Jets

Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

By Type:

Aircraft Seating

In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity

Aircraft Cabin Lighting

Aircraft Galley

Aircraft Lavatory

Aircraft Windows & Windshields

Aircraft Stowage Bins

Aircraft Interior Panels

By Material:

Alloys

Composites

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Aircraft Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Sensor Type Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Dynamics

3.1. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Sensor Type Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by End User

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. OEM

5.4.2. Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)

5.4.3. Aftermarket

Chapter 6. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Aircraft Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Aircraft Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Aircraft Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

6.4.2. Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

6.4.3. Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

6.4.4. Business Jets

6.4.5. Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

Chapter 7. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Aircraft Seating

7.4.2. In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity

7.4.3. Aircraft Cabin Lighting

7.4.4. Aircraft Galley

7.4.5. Aircraft Lavatory

7.4.6. Aircraft Windows & Windshields

7.4.7. Aircraft Stowage Bins

7.4.8. Aircraft Interior Panels

Chapter 8. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Material

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Alloys

8.4.2. Composites

8.4.3. Others

Chapter 9. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Regional Analysis

9.1. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2. North America Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

9.2.1. U.S. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

9.2.1.1. End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.2. Aircraft Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.3. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.1.4. Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

9.2.2. Canada Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

9.3. Europe Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Snapshot

9.3.1. U.K. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

9.3.2. Rest of Europe Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

9.4. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Snapshot

9.4.1. China Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

9.4.2. India Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

9.4.3. Japan Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

9.5. Latin America Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Snapshot

9.5.1. Brazil Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

9.5.2. Mexico Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

9.6. Rest of The World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence

10.1. Top Market Strategies

10.2. Company Profiles

10.2.1. Astronics Corporation

10.2.1.1. Key Information

10.2.1.2. Overview

10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

10.2.1.4. Sensor Type Summary

10.2.1.5. Recent Developments

10.2.2. Cobham PLC

10.2.3. Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

10.2.4. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

10.2.5. Gogo Inc.

10.2.6. Honeywell International Inc.

10.2.7. Panasonic Avionics Corporation

10.2.8. RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. Kg

10.2.9. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (Collins Aerospace)

10.2.10. Thales Group

Chapter 11. Research Process

11.1. Research Process

11.1.1. Data Mining

11.1.2. Analysis

11.1.3. Market Estimation

11.1.4. Validation

11.1.5. Publishing

11.2. Research Attributes

11.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY MATERIAL 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY AIRCRAFT TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END-USE INDUSTRY 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET BY TYPE, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT CABIN INTERIORS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

