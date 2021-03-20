Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Size study, by End User Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is valued approximately USD 27 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.85% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Aircraft cabin interiors include seating, in flight entertainment connectivity, cabin lighting, galley, lavatory, windows, windshield, storage bins and interior panels. Rising demand of aircraft due to the rise in air passenger traffic is fueling the aircraft cabin interior market. For instance, as per the International Civil Aviation Organization, the number of air passengers are estimated to grow 8.2 billion in 2037 as compared to 3.79 billion in 2017. This, rising number of air travels are attributed to the increasing number of new aircrafts orders thereby leading growth in the aircraft cabin interiors. Further, the increasing concern of airliners to enhance its customer experience by providing improved aesthetics of cabin interiors in new as well as existing aircraft fleets is also expected to contribute to market growth. Also, the rise in demand of premium economy seats and increasing popularity of travelling by air in emerging economies are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, the additional features being provided by the airliners such as Wi-Fi connectivity and innovative interior lighting system and the influence of low cost airlines are the major factors likely to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market in the upcoming years. However, the cybersecurity issues related to air traffic control (ATC), high cost of installation and delayed aircraft deliveries are few factors anticipated to hinder the growth of global aircraft cabin interiors market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the flourishing aviation industry in the region. Also, the presence of major aircraft production company like Boeing and Bombardier in US and Canada are responsible for high demand of the aircraft cabin interiors market in the region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Astronics Corporation
Cobham PLC
Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
Gogo Inc.
Honeywell International Inc.
Panasonic Avionics Corporation
RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. Kg
Rockwell Collins, Inc. (Collins Aerospace)
Thales Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By End User:
OEM
Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)
Aftermarket
By Aircraft Type:
Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)
Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
Business Jets
Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
By Type:
Aircraft Seating
In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity
Aircraft Cabin Lighting
Aircraft Galley
Aircraft Lavatory
Aircraft Windows & Windshields
Aircraft Stowage Bins
Aircraft Interior Panels
By Material:
Alloys
Composites
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by End-User, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Aircraft Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Sensor Type Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Dynamics
3.1. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Sensor Type Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by End User
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. OEM
5.4.2. Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)
5.4.3. Aftermarket
Chapter 6. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Aircraft Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Aircraft Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Aircraft Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)
6.4.2. Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)
6.4.3. Very Large Aircraft (VLA)
6.4.4. Business Jets
6.4.5. Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)
Chapter 7. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Type
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Aircraft Seating
7.4.2. In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity
7.4.3. Aircraft Cabin Lighting
7.4.4. Aircraft Galley
7.4.5. Aircraft Lavatory
7.4.6. Aircraft Windows & Windshields
7.4.7. Aircraft Stowage Bins
7.4.8. Aircraft Interior Panels
Chapter 8. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, by Material
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Material, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.4. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Alloys
8.4.2. Composites
8.4.3. Others
Chapter 9. Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Regional Analysis
9.1. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market, Regional Market Snapshot
9.2. North America Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
9.2.1. U.S. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
9.2.1.1. End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.2. Aircraft Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.3. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.1.4. Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
9.2.2. Canada Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
9.3. Europe Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Snapshot
9.3.1. U.K. Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
9.3.2. Rest of Europe Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
9.4. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Snapshot
9.4.1. China Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
9.4.2. India Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
9.4.3. Japan Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
9.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
9.5. Latin America Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Snapshot
9.5.1. Brazil Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
9.5.2. Mexico Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
9.6. Rest of The World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market
Chapter 10. Competitive Intelligence
10.1. Top Market Strategies
10.2. Company Profiles
10.2.1. Astronics Corporation
10.2.1.1. Key Information
10.2.1.2. Overview
10.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)
10.2.1.4. Sensor Type Summary
10.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10.2.2. Cobham PLC
10.2.3. Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg
10.2.4. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.
10.2.5. Gogo Inc.
10.2.6. Honeywell International Inc.
10.2.7. Panasonic Avionics Corporation
10.2.8. RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. Kg
10.2.9. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (Collins Aerospace)
10.2.10. Thales Group
Chapter 11. Research Process
11.1. Research Process
11.1.1. Data Mining
11.1.2. Analysis
11.1.3. Market Estimation
11.1.4. Validation
11.1.5. Publishing
11.2. Research Attributes
