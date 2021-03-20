Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Size study, by Fiber Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market is valued approximately USD 1.48 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.80% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The Cabins are considered as a pivotal part of an airplane which is responsible to transport passengers. The Aircraft cabin lighting systems are precisely divided into ordinance signs and emergency lightings, reading and dome lights, lavatory lights, wash lighting and specialty lighting. In the present scenario, due to surge in number of passengers which include both domestic and international passengers, the airline operators are constantly improvising & focusing on increasing aircraft efficiency, comfort and luxury comfort for air travelers. Growth in the number of air passengers are increasing the demand for newer aircrafts, contributing towards market growth. For instance, as per the International Civil Aviation Organization, the number of air passengers are estimated to grow 8.2 billion in 2037 as compared to 3.79 billion in 2017. The Aircraft cabin lighting market is primarily driven owing to surging aircraft deliveries in both developed and developing countries, availability of alternatives to existing interior lights and rising demand of lightweight and energy efficient lights in the aviation sector. However, existing backlog of aircraft deliveries is acting as a key restraining factor for the growth and development of aircraft cabin lighting market.

The regional analysis of global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging number of airline operators along with escalating number of aircraft deliveries in United states and Canada. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Owing to the rising number of both domestic and international passengers and availability of lightweight and energy efficient lights in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Rockwell Collins

Zodiac Aerospace

Honeywell International

Diehl Stiftung

United Technologies

Cobham

Astronics

STG Aerospace

Luminator Technology

Precise Flight

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Emergency Lighting and Ordinance Signs

Lavatory Lights

Reading & Dome Lights

Specialty Lighting

Wash Lighting

By Fit:

Retro-Fit

Line-Fit

By Aircraft:

Commercial Aviation

Military Aviation

Other Aircrafts

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Fit, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Aircraft, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Dynamics

3.1. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Emergency Lighting and Ordinance Signs

5.4.2. Lavatory Lights

5.4.3. Reading & Dome Lights

5.4.4. Specialty Lighting

5.4.5. Wash Lighting

Chapter 6. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Fit

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Fit, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Estimates & Forecasts by Fit 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Retro Fit

6.4.2. Line Fit

Chapter 7. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, by Aircraft

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Aircraft, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Estimates & Forecasts by Aircraft 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Commercial Aviation

7.4.2. Military Aviation

7.4.3. Other Aircrafts

Chapter 8. Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

8.2.1. U.S. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

8.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Fit breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Aircraft breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

8.3. Europe Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

8.3.2. Rest of Europe Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

8.4.2. India Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

8.4.3. Japan Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

8.5. Latin America Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

8.5.2. Mexico Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

8.6. Rest of The World Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Rockwell Collins

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Zodiac Aerospace

9.2.3. Honeywell International

9.2.4. Diehl Stiftung

9.2.5. United Technologies

9.2.6. Cobham

9.2.7. Astronics

9.2.8. STG Aerospace

9.2.9. Luminator Technology

9.2.10. Precise Flight

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

….. continued

