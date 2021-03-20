Global Aircraft Sensors Market Size study, by Platform Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Aircraft Sensors Market is valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.48% over the forecast period 2019-2026.

An aircraft sensor referred to device that measures a physical quantity and converts it into a signal that can be clearly inferred. Minor variations in the aircraft system or in its situation can lead to serious disasters. These sensors integrated in the aircraft recognize such abnormal variations and alert the pilot. Growth in the aviation industry have created the demand for aircraft sensors in the air travel industry. The growing demand for modern aircraft, improvements in microelectromechanical system (MEMS) technology and rules by the aviation safety agencies are key driving forces of the market growth. Air travel has grown considerably as large part of the inhabitants with high disposable incomes uncovered the traveling on inexpensive flights. This authorized airlines to increase the size of their fleet to meet up the growing demand. This factor is one of the main reasons why airlines are ordering more and more aircraft, contributing to the growth of the aircraft sensor market. Apart from this, increasing demand for sensors in the growing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) industry is anticipated to generate various market opportunities over the forecast period. However, regulations by aviation safety agencies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

ALSO READ :https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-decorative-coatings-market-comprehensive-analysis-market-segments-key-players-and-opportunities-2019-2023-kn8ryj7mk3xw

The regional analysis of global Aircraft Sensors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing usage of commercial and business aircrafts. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing aviation industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aircraft Sensors market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

UTC Aerospace Systems

Zodiac Aerospace

Ametek, Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Safran Electronics & Defense

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Esterline Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/02/disposable-batteries-market-2020-global-size-share-trends-research-analysis-growth-rate-and-segmentation-to-2023.html

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Fixed-wing Aircraft

Rotary-wing Aircraft

UAVs

By Sensor Type:

Pressure Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Force Sensors

Torque Sensors

Speed Sensors

Position & Displacement Sensors

Others

By Application:

Engines

Doors & Slides

Cabin & Cargo Environmental Controls

Flight Decks & Flight Control

Landing Gears, Wheels & Breaks

Fuel, Hydraulic & Pneumatic Systems

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/12/1999414/0/en/APAC-to-Remain-the-Largest-Market-For-Field-Erected-Cooling-Tower-Over-2023.html

By connectivity:

Wired

Wireless

By End Use:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Aircraft Sensors Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Aircraft Sensors Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Aircraft Sensors Market, by Platform, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Aircraft Sensors Market, by Sensor Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Aircraft Sensors Market, by Conectivity, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Aircraft Sensors Market, by End Use, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Dynamics

3.1. Aircraft Sensors Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, by Platform

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market by Platform, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Platform 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.4.2. Rotary-wing Aircraft

5.4.3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Chapter 6. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, by Sensor Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market by Sensor Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sensor Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Pressure Sensors

6.4.2. Temperature Sensors

6.4.3. Force Sensors

6.4.4. Torque Sensors

6.4.5. Speed Sensors

6.4.6. Position & Displacement Sensors

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, by application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market by application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Engines

7.4.2. Doors & Slides

7.4.3. Cabin & Cargo Environmental Controls

7.4.4. Flight Decks & Flight Control

7.4.5. Landing Gears, Wheels & Breaks

7.4.6. Fuel, Hydraulic & Pneumatic Systems

Chapter 8. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, by connectivity

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market by connectivity, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Connectivity 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

8.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Wired

8.4.2. Wireless

Chapter 9. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, by End Use

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market by End Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

9.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. OEM

9.4.2. Aftermarket

Chapter 10. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, Regional Analysis

10.1. Aircraft Sensors Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2. North America Aircraft Sensors Market

10.2.1. U.S. Aircraft Sensors Market

10.2.1.1. Platform breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.2. Sensor Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.4. End Use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.1.5. Connectivity breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

10.2.2. Canada Aircraft Sensors Market

10.3. Europe Aircraft Sensors Market Snapshot

10.3.1. U.K. Aircraft Sensors Market

10.3.2. Germany Aircraft Sensors Market

10.3.3. Rest of Europe Aircraft Sensors Market

10.4. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sensors Market Snapshot

10.4.1. China Aircraft Sensors Market

10.4.2. India Aircraft Sensors Market

10.4.3. Japan Aircraft Sensors Market

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Aircraft Sensors Market

10.5. Latin America Aircraft Sensors Market Snapshot

10.5.1. Brazil Aircraft Sensors Market

10.5.2. Mexico Aircraft Sensors Market

10.6. Rest of The World Aircraft Sensors Market

Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence

11.1. Top Market Strategies

11.2. Company Profiles

11.2.1. Honeywell International Inc.

11.2.1.1. Key Information

11.2.1.2. Overview

11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4. Product Summary

11.2.1.5. Recent Developments

11.2.2. TE Connectivity Ltd.

11.2.3. UTC Aerospace Systems

11.2.4. Zodiac Aerospace

11.2.5. Ametek, Inc.

11.2.6. Meggitt PLC

11.2.7. Safran Electronics & Defense

11.2.8. Curtiss-Wright Corporation

11.2.9. Esterline Technologies Corporation

11.2.10. Thales Group

Chapter 12. Research Process

12.1. Research Process

12.1.1. Data Mining

12.1.2. Analysis

12.1.3. Market Estimation

12.1.4. Validation

12.1.5. Publishing

12.2. Research Attributes

12.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PLATFORM 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SENSOR TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLCIATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END USE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY CONNECTIVITY 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/