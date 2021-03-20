Global Aircraft Sensors Market Size study, by Platform Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Aircraft Sensors Market is valued approximately USD 3.6 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.48% over the forecast period 2019-2026.
An aircraft sensor referred to device that measures a physical quantity and converts it into a signal that can be clearly inferred. Minor variations in the aircraft system or in its situation can lead to serious disasters. These sensors integrated in the aircraft recognize such abnormal variations and alert the pilot. Growth in the aviation industry have created the demand for aircraft sensors in the air travel industry. The growing demand for modern aircraft, improvements in microelectromechanical system (MEMS) technology and rules by the aviation safety agencies are key driving forces of the market growth. Air travel has grown considerably as large part of the inhabitants with high disposable incomes uncovered the traveling on inexpensive flights. This authorized airlines to increase the size of their fleet to meet up the growing demand. This factor is one of the main reasons why airlines are ordering more and more aircraft, contributing to the growth of the aircraft sensor market. Apart from this, increasing demand for sensors in the growing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) industry is anticipated to generate various market opportunities over the forecast period. However, regulations by aviation safety agencies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Aircraft Sensors market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing usage of commercial and business aircrafts. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing aviation industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aircraft Sensors market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Honeywell International Inc.
TE Connectivity Ltd.
UTC Aerospace Systems
Zodiac Aerospace
Ametek, Inc.
Meggitt PLC
Safran Electronics & Defense
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Esterline Technologies Corporation
Thales Group
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Platform:
Fixed-wing Aircraft
Rotary-wing Aircraft
UAVs
By Sensor Type:
Pressure Sensors
Temperature Sensors
Force Sensors
Torque Sensors
Speed Sensors
Position & Displacement Sensors
Others
By Application:
Engines
Doors & Slides
Cabin & Cargo Environmental Controls
Flight Decks & Flight Control
Landing Gears, Wheels & Breaks
Fuel, Hydraulic & Pneumatic Systems
By connectivity:
Wired
Wireless
By End Use:
OEM
Aftermarket
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Aircraft Sensors Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. Aircraft Sensors Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. Aircraft Sensors Market, by Platform, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. Aircraft Sensors Market, by Sensor Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Aircraft Sensors Market, by Conectivity, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.2.6. Aircraft Sensors Market, by End Use, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
Chapter 2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Dynamics
3.1. Aircraft Sensors Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
Chapter 4. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, by Platform
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market by Platform, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Platform 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
5.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Fixed-wing Aircraft
5.4.2. Rotary-wing Aircraft
5.4.3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
Chapter 6. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, by Sensor Type
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market by Sensor Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sensor Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
6.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Pressure Sensors
6.4.2. Temperature Sensors
6.4.3. Force Sensors
6.4.4. Torque Sensors
6.4.5. Speed Sensors
6.4.6. Position & Displacement Sensors
6.4.7. Others
Chapter 7. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, by application
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market by application, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
7.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. Engines
7.4.2. Doors & Slides
7.4.3. Cabin & Cargo Environmental Controls
7.4.4. Flight Decks & Flight Control
7.4.5. Landing Gears, Wheels & Breaks
7.4.6. Fuel, Hydraulic & Pneumatic Systems
Chapter 8. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, by connectivity
8.1. Market Snapshot
8.2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market by connectivity, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by Connectivity 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
8.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Wired
8.4.2. Wireless
Chapter 9. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, by End Use
9.1. Market Snapshot
9.2. Global Aircraft Sensors Market by End Use, Performance – Potential Analysis
9.3. Global Aircraft Sensors Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2016-2026 (USD Billion)
9.4. Aircraft Sensors Market, Sub Segment Analysis
9.4.1. OEM
9.4.2. Aftermarket
Chapter 10. Global Aircraft Sensors Market, Regional Analysis
10.1. Aircraft Sensors Market, Regional Market Snapshot
10.2. North America Aircraft Sensors Market
10.2.1. U.S. Aircraft Sensors Market
10.2.1.1. Platform breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.2. Sensor Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.4. End Use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.1.5. Connectivity breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026
10.2.2. Canada Aircraft Sensors Market
10.3. Europe Aircraft Sensors Market Snapshot
10.3.1. U.K. Aircraft Sensors Market
10.3.2. Germany Aircraft Sensors Market
10.3.3. Rest of Europe Aircraft Sensors Market
10.4. Asia-Pacific Aircraft Sensors Market Snapshot
10.4.1. China Aircraft Sensors Market
10.4.2. India Aircraft Sensors Market
10.4.3. Japan Aircraft Sensors Market
10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Aircraft Sensors Market
10.5. Latin America Aircraft Sensors Market Snapshot
10.5.1. Brazil Aircraft Sensors Market
10.5.2. Mexico Aircraft Sensors Market
10.6. Rest of The World Aircraft Sensors Market
Chapter 11. Competitive Intelligence
11.1. Top Market Strategies
11.2. Company Profiles
11.2.1. Honeywell International Inc.
11.2.1.1. Key Information
11.2.1.2. Overview
11.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
11.2.1.4. Product Summary
11.2.1.5. Recent Developments
11.2.2. TE Connectivity Ltd.
11.2.3. UTC Aerospace Systems
11.2.4. Zodiac Aerospace
11.2.5. Ametek, Inc.
11.2.6. Meggitt PLC
11.2.7. Safran Electronics & Defense
11.2.8. Curtiss-Wright Corporation
11.2.9. Esterline Technologies Corporation
11.2.10. Thales Group
Chapter 12. Research Process
12.1. Research Process
12.1.1. Data Mining
12.1.2. Analysis
12.1.3. Market Estimation
12.1.4. Validation
12.1.5. Publishing
12.2. Research Attributes
12.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET
TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET
TABLE 3. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE
TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED
TABLE 6. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 7. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PLATFORM 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 8. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SENSOR TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 9. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLCIATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 10. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END USE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 11. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY CONNECTIVITY 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 12. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 13. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 14. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 15. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 16. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
TABLE 17. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT SENSORS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)
….. continued
