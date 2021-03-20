Global Aerospace Foams by Material Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Aerospace Foams Market is valued approximately USD 4.07 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.20 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Aerospace foams are low density and structured materials such as vibration dampers and cushioning and offering properties like high durability, lightweight, high tensile strength and rotor blades. Further, increasing demand for low weight and fuel efficiency in aircrafts which extensively uses foams in several areas has led the adoption of Aerospace Foams across the forecast period. Also, steady growth of the aviation industry is expected to fuel the demand for Aerospace Foams. According to the General Aviation Manufacturers (GAMA) there were more than 440 thousand general aviation aircraft across the globe in 2018. As with the increasing air passengers traffic demands increase in the number of aircrafts and additionally their maintenance and replacements propelling a wide market for Aerospace foams during the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-pressure-sensitive-adhesives-market-segment-research-methodology-top-key-player-and-regional-outlook-to-2023-pj3nnmqxy3xq

The regional analysis of global Aerospace Foams market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strong growth in the US aerospace industry specially the commercial aviation sector. Also, with the increasing demand for low cost airlines the market players are propelled to provide low cost airline services which drives the market for Aerospace cushioning. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing air passenger traffic would create lucrative growth prospects for the Aerospace Foams market across Asia-Pacific region. As Boeing estimated a requirement of over 4000 new airliners in the south east Asian region which has propelled various market players like Embraer, Honeywell and others to establish manufacturing bases in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE (Germany)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Boyd Corporation (US)

Rogers Corporation (US)

FoamPartner (Switzerland)

Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp (US)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (US)

Zotefoams Plc (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/02/diaphragm-pumps-market-in-depth-analysis-research-growth-and-segmentation-to-2023.html

By Material:

PU Foams

PE Foams

Melamine Foams

Metal Foams

PMI/Polyimide Foams

Others

By End-Use:

Commercial Aircraft

Military Aircraft

General Aviation

By Application:

Aircraft Seats

Aircraft Floor Carpets

Flight Deck Pads

Cabin Walls and Ceilings

Overhead Stow Bins

Others (Aircraft Prototypes, Galleys and Lavatories)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/09/1997070/0/en/Diesel-Generator-Market-Growth-is-Boosted-by-Rapid-Industrialization-Across-the-Globe.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Aerospace Foams Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Aerospace Foams Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Aerospace Foams Market, by Material, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Aerospace Foams Market, by End-Use, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Aerospace Foams Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Aerospace Foams Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Aerospace Foams Market Dynamics

3.1. Aerospace Foams Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Aerospace Foams Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Aerospace Foams Market, by Material

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Aerospace Foams Market by Material, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Aerospace Foams Market Estimates & Forecasts by Material 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Aerospace Foams Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. PU Foams

5.4.2. PE Foams

5.4.3. Melamine Foams

5.4.4. Metal Foams

5.4.5. PMI/Polyimide Foams

5.4.6. Others

Chapter 6. Global Aerospace Foams Market, by End-Use

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Aerospace Foams Market by End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Aerospace Foams Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Aerospace Foams Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Commercial Aircraft

6.4.2. Military Aircraft

6.4.3. General Aviation

Chapter 7. Global Aerospace Foams Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Aerospace Foams Market by Application , Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Aerospace Foams Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Aerospace Foams Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Aircraft Seats

7.4.2. Aircraft Floor Carpets

7.4.3. Flight Deck Pads

7.4.4. Cabin Walls and Ceilings

7.4.5. Overhead Stow Bins

7.4.6. Others

Chapter 8. Global Aerospace Foams Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Aerospace Foams Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Aerospace Foams Market

8.2.1. U.S. Aerospace Foams Market

8.2.1.1. Material breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. End-Use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Aerospace Foams Market

8.3. Europe Aerospace Foams Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Aerospace Foams Market

8.3.2. Germany Aerospace Foams Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Aerospace Foams Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Aerospace Foams Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Aerospace Foams Market

8.4.2. India Aerospace Foams Market

8.4.3. Japan Aerospace Foams Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Aerospace Foams Market

8.5. Latin America Aerospace Foams Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Aerospace Foams Market

8.5.2. Mexico Aerospace Foams Market

8.6. Rest of The World Aerospace Foams Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. BASF SE (Germany)

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

9.2.3. Boyd Corporation (US)

9.2.4. Rogers Corporation (US)

9.2.5. FoamPartner (Switzerland)

9.2.6. Armacell International S.A. (Luxembourg)

9.2.7. SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

9.2.8. ERG Materials and Aerospace Corp (US)

9.2.9. UFP Technologies, Inc. (US)

9.2.10. Zotefoams Plc (UK)

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionTABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY MATERIAL 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END- USE 016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL AEROSPACE FOAMS MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/