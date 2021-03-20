Global Zinc Oxide Market Size study, by Process Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Zinc Oxide Market is valued approximately at USD 4.13 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.50% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Zinc oxide (ZnO) is broadly used as an additive in several types of materials and products comprising rubber, glass, ceramics, plastic, lubricants, paints, cement, pigments, foods, and many more. Zinc oxide is also known for its distinctive physiochemical properties such as catalytic, anti-corrosive, antifungal, anti-bacterial and UV filtering properties. Zinc oxide is also used in cosmetics and personal care products including bath soaps, makeup, nail products, powders, baby lotions, and others. Growing demand from the rubber industry for tire manufacturing due to it has high stability in heat, surging utility as an UV (ultraviolet) filters in sun protection products and government consent on the usage of ZnO in beauty products are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, According to the study of European Tire & Rubber Manufacturer’s Association (ETRMA) in 2017, the production of tire in 2009 was approximately 3568 thousand tons and it has reached 4940 thousand tons in 2016. This in turn is expected to strengthen the demand for zinc oxide in rubber industry. Moreover, growing demand for zinc oxide nanoparticles is the major factor likely to create lucrative growth opportunities to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, strict regulatory guideline on the use of zinc oxide that may act as a major restraint for the growth of global zinc oxide market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-mold-inhibitors-market-share-size-trend-market-price-industry-growth-leading-player-and-region-forecast-to-2023-nx8xdjxmr8r7

The regional analysis of global Zinc Oxide Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing market for electric vehicle, increasing production of cosmetic products and the presence of large number of tier manufacturing companies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

US Zinc

Zochem Inc.

Everzinc

ZM Silesia SA

Lanxess

Akrochem Corporation

Rubamin Ltd.

Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd.

J.G. Chemicals

Upper India

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/02/wellhead-equipment-market-growth-segments-industry-profits-and-trends-by-forecast-to-2023.html

By Process:

Direct Process (American Process)

Indirect Process (French Process)

Wet-Chemical Process

By Grade:

Standard Grade

Treated Grade

United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Grade

Food and Chemical Codex (FCC) Grade

By Application:

Rubber

Ceramics

Chemicals

Agriculture

Others

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/03/09/1996984/0/en/Carbon-Capture-and-Storage-Market-is-Booming-Due-to-Growing-Serious-Concern-About-the-Rising-CO2-Emission.html

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Zinc Oxide Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Zinc Oxide Market, by Process, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Zinc Oxide Market, by Grade, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Zinc Oxide Market, by Application, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Zinc Oxide Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Zinc Oxide Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Zinc Oxide Market Dynamics

3.1. Zinc Oxide Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Zinc Oxide Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Zinc Oxide Market, by Process

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Zinc Oxide Market by Process, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts by Process 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Zinc Oxide Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Direct Process (American Process)

5.4.2. Indirect Process (French Process)

5.4.3. Wet-Chemical Process

Chapter 6. Global Zinc Oxide Market, by Grade

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Zinc Oxide Market by Grade, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts by Grade, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Zinc Oxide Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Standard Grade

6.4.2. Treated Grade

6.4.3. United States Pharmacopeia (USP) Grade

6.4.4. Food and Chemical Codex (FCC) Grade

Chapter 7. Global Zinc Oxide Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Zinc Oxide Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Zinc Oxide Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Zinc Oxide Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Rubber

7.4.2. Ceramics

7.4.3. Chemicals

7.4.4. Agriculture

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Zinc Oxide Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Zinc Oxide Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Zinc Oxide Market

8.2.1. U.S. Zinc Oxide Market

8.2.1.1. Process breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Grade breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Zinc Oxide Market

8.3. Europe Zinc Oxide Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Zinc Oxide Market

8.3.2. Germany Zinc Oxide Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Zinc Oxide Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Zinc Oxide Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Zinc Oxide Market

8.4.2. India Zinc Oxide Market

8.4.3. Japan Zinc Oxide Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Zinc Oxide Market

8.5. Latin America Zinc Oxide Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Zinc Oxide Market

8.5.2. Mexico Zinc Oxide Market

8.6. Rest of The World Zinc Oxide Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. US Zinc

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Zochem Inc.

9.2.3. Everzinc

9.2.4. ZM Silesia SA

9.2.5. Lanxess

9.2.6. Akrochem Corporation

9.2.7. Rubamin Ltd.

9.2.8. Pan-Continental Chemical Co. Ltd.

9.2.9. J.G. Chemicals

9.2.10. Upper India

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Process

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY PROCESS 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY GRADE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY APPLICATION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10.

TABLE 11. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. GLOBAL ZINC OXIDE MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. U.S. ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. U.S. ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. CANADA ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. CANADA ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 27. UK ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 28. UK ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 29. UK ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 30. GERMANY ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 31. GERMANY ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 32. GERMANY ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 33. ROE ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 34. ROE ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 35. ROE ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 36. CHINA ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 37. CHINA ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 38. CHINA ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 39. INDIA ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 40. INDIA ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 41. INDIA ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 42. JAPAN ZINC OXIDE MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/