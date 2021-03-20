Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Size study, by Resin Type Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market is valued approximately at USD 6.60 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.20% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A polyurethane adhesive is a type of glue which is made up of urethane polymers with chemical base of isocyanate group. Polyurethane adhesives are also known as elastic adhesive, because they have an exceptional elasticity and elongation before the fracture happens (up to 600%), and also like epoxy adhesives exist rigid polyurethane adhesives, owing to the high fracture resistance obtainable by these adhesives around 25 MPa. It provides enormously robust bonding. Even before the adhesives dry and seal completely, the initial bond is strong adequate that clamps and other types of securing instruments are unnecessary. Polyurethane adhesives also tend to be very adaptable and durable, as they offer good impact resistance. Surging utility in vehicles due to benefits like weight reduction and increased fuel efficiency, rising demand for customer-friendly packaging and growth in construction industry are the few factors responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. For instance, rising production of cars would also fuel-up the adoption of polyurethane adhesives for vehicle interiors and to bond windshields. For instance, Globally, it is estimated that production of car was around 72.1 billion in 2016, and this figure is increased to 73.5 billion in 2017, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA). Moreover, growing development of non-hazardous, green, and sustainable polyurethane adhesives coupled with broad utilization in healthcare industry is the major factor expected to create lucrative growth prospectus to the market growth in the forecasting years. However, high cost of polyurethane adhesive and exposure risks & environmental concerns may act as a major restraint for the growth of global polyurethane adhesives market during the forecast period.

ALSO READ :https://www.pressnews.biz/@marketresearchfuture/covid-19-impact-analysis-on-pet-coke-market-companies-consumption-drivers-trends-forces-analysis-revenue-challenges-and-global-forecast-2023-6p3wybjd535y

The regional analysis of global Polyurethane Adhesives Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing application of PU adhesive in several end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive and transportation in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as escalating demand from automotive & transportation, and packaging industries along with rapid urbanization would influencing the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Henkel AG & CO. KGAA

H.B. Fuller Company

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Sika AG

3M

Huntsman Corporation

Arkema (Bostik)

Ashland Inc.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Jowat SE

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

ALSO READ :http://businessanalysisandservices.over-blog.com/2020/02/superheater-market-2020-analysis-by-global-industry-revenue-share-size-and-emerging-technologies-2023.html

By Resin Type:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

By Technology:

Solvent Borne

100% Solids

Dispersion

By End-Use Industry:

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Packaging

Footwear

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

ALSO READ :https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/18/1961968/0/en/Extended-Reality-Market-Growth-is-Propelled-by-Upscaling-Demand-for-AR-and-VR-Technologies.html

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Polyurethane Adhesives Market, by Resin Type, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Polyurethane Adhesives Market, by Technology, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Polyurethane Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Polyurethane Adhesives Market, by Region, 2017-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Dynamics

3.1. Polyurethane Adhesives Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market: Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2016-2026)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market, by Resin Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market by Resin Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Resin Type 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

5.4. Polyurethane Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Thermoset

5.4.2. Thermoplastic

Chapter 6. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

6.4. Polyurethane Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Solvent Borne

6.4.2. 100% Solids

6.4.3. Dispersion

Chapter 7. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market, by End-Use Industry

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market by End-Use Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use Industry, 2016-2026 (USD Billion)

7.4. Polyurethane Adhesives Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Automotive & Transportation

7.4.2. Building & Construction

7.4.3. Packaging

7.4.4. Footwear

7.4.5. Others

Chapter 8. Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market, Regional Analysis

8.1. Polyurethane Adhesives Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2. North America Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.2.1. U.S. Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.2.1.1. Resin Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.2. Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.1.3. End-Use Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2016-2026

8.2.2. Canada Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.3. Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Market Snapshot

8.3.1. U.K. Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.3.2. Germany Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.3.3. Rest of Europe Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.4. Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives Market Snapshot

8.4.1. China Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.4.2. India Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.4.3. Japan Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.5. Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives Market Snapshot

8.5.1. Brazil Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.5.2. Mexico Polyurethane Adhesives Market

8.6. Rest of The World Polyurethane Adhesives Market

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Henkel AG & CO. KGAA

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject To Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. H.B. Fuller Company

9.2.3. DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

9.2.4. Sika AG

9.2.5. 3M

9.2.6. Huntsman Corporation

9.2.7. Arkema (Bostik)

9.2.8. Ashland Inc.

9.2.9. Illinois Tool Works Inc.

9.2.10. Jowat SE

Chapter 10. Research Process

10.1. Research Resin Type

10.1.1. Data Mining

10.1.2. Analysis

10.1.3. Market Estimation

10.1.4. Validation

10.1.5. Publishing

10.2. Research Attributes

10.3. Research AssumptionList of Tables

TABLE 1. LIST OF SECONDARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET

TABLE 2. LIST OF PRIMARY SOURCES, USED IN THE STUDY OF GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET

TABLE 3. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET, REPORT SCOPE

TABLE 4. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

TABLE 5. EXCHANGE RATES CONSIDERED

TABLE 6. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY REGION 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 7. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY RESIN TYPE 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 8. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY TECHNOLOGY 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 9. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY END-USE INDUSTRY 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 10. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 11. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 12. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 13. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 14. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 15. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 16. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 17. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 18. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET BY SEGMENT, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 19. GLOBAL POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET BY REGION, ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 20. U.S. POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 21. U.S. POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 22. U.S. POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 23. CANADA POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 24. CANADA POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 25. CANADA POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 26. UK POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 27. UK POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 28. UK POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 29. GERMANY POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS, 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

TABLE 30. GERMANY POLYURETHANE ADHESIVES MARKET ESTIMATES & FORECASTS BY SEGMENT 2016-2026 (USD BILLION)

….. continued

CONTACT DETAILS

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/